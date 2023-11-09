We’re delighted to receive this recognition from the IDC MarketScape. We passionately believe that Doxis is the next-generation platform

• The report notes, “From classification and extraction to support for emerging document understanding capabilities, SER Group’s IDP and AI solutions help its users harness information for better decision-making and expedited workflows.”



• IDC MarketScape report recognizes the following strengths of SER Group: End-to-end content services platform, a modern metadata approach, and vertical and horizontal solutions.



• Recognition as a Leader, we believe, underlines the innovation and breadth of SER’s AI-powered platform, Doxis Intelligent Content Automation.



(November 9, 2023 – Bonn, Germany) SER, the global leader of intelligent content automation solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Software 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment*.



Recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for IDP adds to the chorus of recent analyst evaluations and user reviews that we believe have validated SER’s bold approach to reimagining enterprise content management (ECM). The company’s flagship platform, Doxis Intelligent Content Automation, harnesses AI and automation to provide document-centric processes that empower customers by managing and automating vast volumes of information and documents intelligently. This has been proven to result in faster operations, better user experience and a significant return on investment – as much as 336% according to a recent independent study.



Three strengths of SER

SER was evaluated as a Leader among 28 worldwide vendors. The IDC MarketScape highlighted three strengths of SER: its end-to-end content services platform, Doxis Intelligent Content Automation; its modern metadata approach; and its horizontal (e.g. invoice automation, contract management, inbound email automation) and vertical solutions (e.g. for manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, logistics, and financial services).



SER’s AI and IDP help users to work smarter and faster

As a Leader, the report says, “SER Group offers Doxis, a comprehensive workflow and intelligent content automation suite. From classification and extraction to support for emerging document understanding capabilities, SER Group’s IDP and AI solutions help its users harness information for better decision-making and expedited workflows.”



Faster go-to-market with Doxis

The report highlights SER’s strong partnership ecosystem with add-on capabilities and integrations, which include SAP, Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics. Many of SER's customers are moving to managed services, which helps them go to market faster and address newly emerging needs.



The IDC MarketScape report also recommends that SER be considered for all kinds of global deployments, business sizes, verticals, and document structures and types.



“Customers benefit significantly”

Dr. John Bates, CEO of SER, comments, “We’re delighted to receive this recognition from the IDC MarketScape. We passionately believe that Doxis is the next-generation platform, uniquely combining the capabilities of IDP, ECM, BPM and RPA for true end-to-end, AI-powered document processing and content management. It’s incredibly inspiring to see how customers, some of whom are dealing with millions of new documents every year, are benefiting significantly from Doxis in terms of time and money saved in document-centric workflows.”



*IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Document Processing Software 2023–2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # US49988723, November 2023)



About the IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.



About SER

SER is a leader and pioneer of the enterprise content management (ECM) and content services market. SER’s AI-powered Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform and its solutions for business-critical processes automate content understanding across enterprise ecosystems. Acclaimed by market analysts, SER’s cutting-edge solutions make daily work easier for more than five million users. With over 35 years of experience, SER’s dedicated team works from 22 locations around the globe.



