Shoppers are going crazy for a bright green pea-powered hair mask loved by Gaby Roslin and Denise Van Outen!



Speaking on Instagram Denise Van Outen, admitted that over-styling and long stints abroad had taken a toll on her hair. She credited a nourishing treatment mask from Hair Gain made from organic pea shoots with having reversed the damage of excessive styling and improving the condition of her hair. “My hair feels so much fuller”, she said “[it] looks thicker [and] there’s more volume.”



Radio and TV personality Gaby Roslin also echoed Outen’s claims, singing the praises of the mask on Instagram as she applied the bright green mask to her hair , which is left on for 15-20 minutes, while sitting on a white carpet.





“I bought @hairgainnow a few months ago and was totally blown away by how blooming amazing it was”, said Roslin. “It makes your hair so soft and takes the dryness away. Yes I dye my hair and yes I use a hairdryer & a straightener & wands (not all at the same time and not every day) but my hair was really getting so dry at the ends and it felt just rather yuck! But after using this amazing hair mask (spread it all over your towel dried hair) I instantly saw and felt a big difference.”



But don’t just take the celeb’s word for it – trust the results. Designed to provide deep nourishment and hydration, Hair Gain’s award -winning Nourishing Miracle Treatment Mask is proven to reduce hair breakage and hair fall by up to 60% from the first use.*



It harnesses the power of AnaGain, a phytonutrient derived from organic pea shoots, in order to prolong the lifecycle of hair, which in turn works to thicken, strengthen and restore vitality.



Combined with Panthenol, Natural Betaine and Phytantriol, the restorative formula helps to nurture and revitalise the scalp, leading to reduced hair loss, improved hair quality and increased lustre and shine.



Loved by celebs and beauty editors alike, the award-winning mask has also racked up plenty of five-star reviews. One happy customer wrote: “I first bought this at Christmas 2022 because I have highlights and my hair gets very dry. I am now hooked, it’s amazing. It makes your hair feel like hair again, soft and smooth. [I] love it!”





“Absolutely love the hair gain mask”, commented another avid user. “My hair feels so much healthier using this product and I have had a lot of new hair growth which is making my hair feel a lot thicker. My hair has been shocking since having my second baby and literally coming out in chunks when I was and brush it and I really do think Hair Gain has helped and would definitely recommend to others.”



Yet another fan attested to the mask’s ability to deliver thicker and stronger hair: “I've been using this mask twice a week for about six months now and have noticed a definite change in the length and appearance of my hair. My hair has more body and finally seems to be growing longer and stronger. My hair is fine and curly and often seems flat, but this mask has helped my curls have some more lift.” Meanwhile, another adoring fan praised the mask for transforming her natural blonde hair into “real flowing gold”!





To get the most out of your Hair Mask, Hair Gain’s resident Trichologist Samantha Stewart MIT says, “Start off with a great shampoo that aids hydration and cleanses the scalp well, but doesn’t strip all the natural oil. Then apply the hair mask for a full ten minutes to towel dried hair and really massage it into your scalp through to your ends. I absolutely love the Hair Gain Hair Mask, this fantastic hair mask not only protects the hair shaft against moisture loss but also aids healthy hair growth.”



ABOUT HAIR GAIN

Inspired by her own struggle with post-partum hair loss, founder Lucy Palmer drew on her experience in the field of nutrition to create Hair Gain – a range of award-winning supplements and topicals that help to reduce hair shed, support healthy hair and promote thicker and fuller locks.



*Independently tested (brushing test) May 2023, results achieved when tested as a regime