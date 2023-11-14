Cloud services partner delivers enterprise-grade Microsoft AI tech stack expertise, managed services and cybersecurity operations centre, to the UK mid-market



LONDON, 14 November, 2023 - Content+Cloud, one of the UK’s top 1% Microsoft partners, achieving all six Solutions Partner designations, Azure Expert MSP status, and multiple Partner of the Year Awards, today announced its rebrand to become Advania in the UK. The move cements Advania’s position as Microsoft’s leading cloud services provider, with 1,000 employees helping the UK’s medium-sized enterprises, which make up 99.9% of all UK businesses, to thrive in the AI-enabled economy, a goal endorsed by Microsoft last month.



Rapid AI adoption is fundamentally changing the business models and employee work patterns among UK organisations. A recent survey, conducted by YouGov for Microsoft, revealed over half of UK business leaders are concerned by their employees’ lack of AI skills. Microsoft’s recent expansion of its global skilling programme, Get On, showcases a desire to make the UK front and centre in the AI revolution.



Evolving the UK mid-market to AI leaders

There are a total of 5.5 million small and mid-market organisations, defined by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) as employing fewer than 249 employees, making up over 99% of all UK businesses. The needs of this ‘silent majority’ of businesses and the skill gaps they suffer have been largely ignored by IT service providers, who are more focused on larger enterprises.



Many businesses, public and third-sector organisations in the UK are struggling to catch up and rely on inexperienced in-house or third-party teams. Despite growing AI ambitions, barriers for these businesses include insufficient exposure to new technologies built to harness the next wave of generative AI, like Microsoft 365 Copilot, which can drive innovation for its clients.



They can embrace the new AI-based resources in Microsoft’s programme, including the first Professional Certificate on Generative AI in the online learning market, new Microsoft Learn AI content, tools and resources, and virtual training days for technical and AI decision-makers. Advania leverages Microsoft’s AI offering with an impressive arsenal of product capabilities such as Microsoft 365 Copilot, Syntex, Viva, Azure OpenAI, Azure Cognitive Services, Azure Machine Learning, Azure Databricks, and Power Platform AI Builder.



Orla McGrath, Global Partner Solutions Lead at Microsoft UK, commented: “We’ve worked for many years with Content+Cloud to deliver solutions for modern businesses, recognising its expertise and customer focus with our highest accolades. We’ve also welcomed its support on initiatives to grow digital skills, equity, diversity and inclusion. The change to the Advania name in the UK tells us that this is a partner looking to build further on its trusted capabilities with a focus on the Group’s long-standing goal: to help people create sustainable value.



“As Microsoft seeks to power the AI economy, we will need partners who have the long-term vision to help organisations embrace the opportunities our technologies offer. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Advania to help even more businesses accelerate towards this world of new possibilities.”



Geoff Kneen, CEO of Advania, said: “Advania is here to help organisations achieve the readiness, the agility and the security to succeed in this new era. Our teams have long been trusted by Microsoft and the market to deliver value focused on real business outcomes. We believe we are the tech company with people at heart, and it’s our ambition to prove this to every customer as their embedded partner, transforming and optimising their operations through the adoption and application of Microsoft technology, enhancing their employee experiences, and driving positive change through the clever use of technology.”



“The speed at which AI is already influencing our daily lives is exhilarating. But for many organisations, even those that have navigated the digital transformation of their workplace, the arrival of this tech revolution may feel like too much, too soon, leaving them feeling unprepared. Conversely, for those eager to grasp the opportunities, there may not be the skills or the understanding to realise them. Advania is positioned as one of the leaders across Northern Europe in helping organisations grasp the opportunities that innovations like AI can bring to business.”



The Advania advantage

Advania’s journey in the UK began almost two years ago with the acquisition of Content+Cloud, a leading provider of managed and professional services to organisations in the SMB, enterprise and mid-size markets. In the time since Advania’s business has been helping clients accelerate their adoption of AI and automation. Once again, it has been named a preferred partner – one of only 20 in the UK – in the Microsoft Content AI Partner Program. It is also the current Microsoft Global Partner of the Year for Education, and one of just 25 Solutions Partners for Microsoft Cloud in the UK with ten or more specialisations across infrastructure, modern work, business applications, data and cyber security technologies.



Three decades of Microsoft excellence

Advania brings a 30-year pedigree, deep sector expertise in financial services, public sector, construction and more, and a workforce delivering award-winning managed services and technical consultancy to 1,600 clients. Front and centre in Advania’s offer is its close relationship with Microsoft, whose comprehensive product range includes Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, data and security, which have emerged as the benchmark for building cloud-based businesses.



[ENDS]



About the Advania Group

Advania is “The tech company with people at heart”, operating across Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Finland, Denmark and the UK. With a team of over 5,000 talents, we offer managed services, hardware, software, and professional services to clients in both private and public sectors, primarily in the mid-market. Our main goal isn't just about technology; it's about empowering people to create sustainable value. Advania is proudly backed by funds managed by the Private Equity team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.



About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @Microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.



UK Press Contact:

Carl Escoffier

cescoffier@positivemarketing.com

020 3637 0640