Our guests had the opportunity to explore and appreciate the finest creations in our new catalogue

On Thursday November 9th, Rudell The Jewellers, renowned for their exquisite jewellery and watch collections, celebrated the launch of their highly anticipated annual catalogue, showcasing an array of jewellery, watches and gifts, perfectly in time for Christmas.



Nestled in the heart of West Midlands, Rudell The Jewellers, known for their dedication to deliver excellence in quality, service and value since 1938, opened their doors to guests wishing to celebrate the launch of the catalogue



The evening was a true treat for the senses, as guests sipped on champagne, indulged themselves in delicious appetizers while listening to the soft rhythm of the piano played by Karen Daniels. Various jewellery and timepieces from prestigious brands such as Patek Philippe, Rolex, Tudor, OMEGA, IWC, Grand Seiko, Longines, FOPE, Roberto Coin, Messika, Mikimoto, George Jensen, Antonini, Mont Blanc, and Lalique, were available to view, touch and try on.



Guests were particularly captivated by Messika, the newest addition to Rudell The Jewellers. Messika’s Country Manager, Romain Milaret, was on hand to offer insight into the brand as well as provide guests with styling advice. Founded in 2005, Messika has already established itself as a modern, dynamic and daring jewellery brand which prides itself on diamonds for everyday wear. A luxury brand of the highest quality worn by celebrities such as Beyoncé, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and many more.



With a wide variety of jewellery, watches, and gifts, guests were able to find something that specifically catered to their unique tastes and styles. Rudells’ professional and friendly staff were readily available to guide and help navigate through the many different jewellery and watch collections. Rudells’ in-house designs commanded attention with the highlight piece of night being the white gold necklet with diamond detailing from Rudells’ Prestige collection – a true embodiment of luxury.



The evening was not only an occasion to witness the brilliance of Rudell's selection of jewellery, watches, and gift items, but it was also a chance for guests to meet with old friends and socialise. "Our guests had the opportunity to explore and appreciate the finest creations in our new catalogue,” says Rudells’ Sales Manager, Glenn Jenkinson-Deakin. “But at the core of the event, the evening was a celebration of our guests who, over the years, have become part of the Rudell family.”



As the event drew to a close, guests left with not only a deeper appreciation for Rudells’ excellence in service, but also with a glimpse of the timeless elegance that defines Rudell The Jewellers. Rudell The Jewellers continues to display the high standards of quality, personal attention, and customer service – values they have been faithful to since 1938.

For more information on Rudell The Jewellers and their new catalogue, please go the website or visit one of their showrooms in Wolverhampton and Birmingham.



ENDS

Notes to Editors

For further information, please contact:

Paulina Jaworska - Social Media Executive

Rudell the Jewellers

Phone: 01902 423308

Email: marketing@rudells.com

City Centre, 97 Darlington St, Wolverhampton WV1 4HB

www.rudells.com