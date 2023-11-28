We are pleased to welcome Louise to the team, whose wealth of experience will help customers achieve their important compliance obligations

Energy certification and carbon audit expert, Louise Della Mura, has joined TEAM’s Energy Services to support organisations in managing their energy certification and compliance and in meeting their carbon reduction targets.



With 14 years of experience working in Energy Management for Wiltshire Council, Louise has expertise in supporting local authorities in ensuring their energy compliance through ISO 50001, and Display Energy Certificates (DECs). This knowledge will enable her to support TEAM’s wide range of customers, with expertise in understanding the complex energy management and compliance for local authorities and schools.



Throughout her career, Louise has worked on carbon and energy reduction projects, including understanding site sustainability and using energy efficiency to reduce a corporation's energy bill by 5% in a year. Working with the company’s customers, Louise will play a vital role in supporting them with their net zero and carbon reduction strategies, the Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme (ESOS), and in finding ways to reduce their bills at a time when energy costs are so high on the business agenda.



On joining TEAM’s Energy Services, Louise Della Mura, said:



“With the future of the UK Government’s net zero plan currently taking centre stage, it is more important than ever for businesses to take control and set their own carbon reduction goals. I am delighted to join TEAM and help their customers utilise and experience the benefits of energy compliance, understand their energy and carbon data, and help them to achieve their individual carbon reduction targets.”



Reflecting on Louise’s appointment, TEAM’s Head of Consultancy, Timothy Holman, said:



“We are pleased to welcome Louise to the team, whose wealth of experience will help customers achieve their important compliance obligations and how these can play a key role in understanding their energy and carbon data and reducing the impact their business has on the planet.”



As the UK’s leading energy and sustainability consultancy, TEAM is committed to helping its customers lower their carbon emissions, reduce energy consumption, and save money. Louise’s appointment will further help the business to support organisations in achieving their energy compliance and carbon reduction goals by understanding the unique challenges each business faces when it comes to the fight against climate change.



About TEAM

TEAM Energy is a leading supplier of carbon and energy management solutions. We specialise in energy management software, energy bureau services and energy consultancy.

TEAM’s customers come from the private sectors including retail, transport and banking, and public sectors such as education, government, NHS and the emergency services. Public sector organisations can also benefit from TEAM’s services under various pre-tendered government frameworks.