London, UK – November 29th, 2023 - The Tech Trailblazers Awards have unveiled the 2023 Tech Trailblazers winners and runners up. A tough competition across 16 categories has finally yielded those who came out top after being vetted by our high-profile judging panel and subjected to a public vote. This year sees a repeat winner, with Noname Security winning the Security Trailblazers category for a second year in a row.



The 2023 cohort of winners come from across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australasia. They will be hoping to repeat the success of many previous winners who have gone on to large funding rounds, floating on the stock market, or being acquired by the likes of Ericsson, Microsoft and Oracle.



The 2023 Tech Trailblazers winners and runners up are:



● Female CxO Trailblazer: Lilit Davtyan, CEO, Phonexa (USA)

• Elena Antoneac (Romania)

• Tammy Camp (USA)

• Eleanor Lightbody (UK)



● Male CxO Trailblazer: Sam Johnston, CEO, Acumino (Singapore)

• Haseeb Budhani (USA)

• Shay Levi (USA)

• Simon Rodgers (UK)



● Firestarter Trailblazers: ProvisionAI (USA)

• Leil Storage (Estonia)

• Phoenix Security (UK)



The 2023 technology category winners are:



● Artificial Intelligence Trailblazers: Luminance (UK)

• Abnormal Security (USA)

• Bearing AI (USA)

• TruEra (USA)



● Big Data Trailblazers: Coalesce (USA)

• Motionworks (USA)

• TDengine (USA)



● Blockchain Trailblazers: 1Kosmos (USA)

• Crystal Blockchain (Netherlands)

• FCX – fcx.com.au (Australia)



● Cloud Trailblazers: Dig Security (Israel)

• CoreStack (USA)

• Datamotive (India)

• Impossible Cloud (Germany)



● Developer Trailblazers: Descope (USA)

• LinearB (USA)

• StackHawk (USA)



● Diversity Trailblazers: Academy (UK)

• Confirm (USA)

• Radically Digital (UK)



● FinTech Trailblazers: OfColor (USA)

• ClearEstate (Canada)

• FCX (Australia)



● IoT Trailblazers: NetRise (USA)

• FloodFlash (UK)

• Memfault (USA)

• Radix IoT (USA)



● Investment Trailblazers: Tercera (USA)

• Fuel Venture Capital (USA)

• The Syndicate Group (USA)



● Networking Trailblazers: RtBrick (USA)

• Nile (USA)

• Prosimo (USA)



● Security Trailblazers: Noname Security (USA)

• Abnormal Security (USA)

• SpyCloud (USA)

• SynSaber (USA)



● Storage Trailblazers: Graid Technology Inc. (USA)

• Nodeum (Belgium)

• Object First (USA)



● Sustainable Tech Trailblazers: Wayout International (Sweden)

• Negative (Singapore)

• Pigment (France)





Rose Ross, Chief Trailblazer and Founder of The Tech Trailblazers Awards said; “2023's Tech Trailblazers Awards has uncovered another treasure trove of entrepreneurial talent. I am always delighted to see new names appearing, but also happy to see a winner from last year come back and win again. Congratulations to all of our 2023 Tech Trailblazers!



“With our 12th edition it's been important to not just look at the technology, but also the ecosystem as a whole. The Female and Male CxO categories continue to be popular, to recognise these trailblazing individuals as vitally important to the startup community. Environmental issues also continue to inspire firms entering the Sustainable Tech category.



Our winners and runners up can now benefit from the exposure and credibility that an award from industry judges can bring. We will certainly be keeping an eye on their future endeavours and look forward to featuring our winners in the #FoundersonFire podcast over the coming months.”



The Tech Trailblazers Awards will be back in June 2024. For more information, please visit: www.techtrailblazers.com

[ends]



About the Tech Trailblazers Awards



Founded in 2012, the Tech Trailblazers Awards is the only independent awards program dedicated to enterprise technology startups, helping identify the most innovative companies, concepts and individuals in a range of categories. Entrants from anywhere in the world are invited to nominate themselves, with shortlists for each category chosen by the Tech Trailblazers’ panel of leading IT industry experts. Winners are identified by a combination of judging panel opinions and public vote.



# # #



Media contact

Vicki Porter

Omarketing

+44 (0)20 8255 5225

vicki@omarketing.com



For more information, please visit: www.techtrailblazers.com