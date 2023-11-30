SER Group’s Doxis Intelligent Content Automation (ICA) platform empowers users to capture, manage, and optimize the content across the organization

(November 30, 2023 – Bonn, Germany) SER, the world leader in Intelligent Content Automation solutions, is delighted to announce today that it has been named a Leader in the global SPARK Matrix™ Content Service Platform Q4 2023* report. SER is among the top three technology leaders in the 2023 matrix.



“2023 has been an extremely successful year for SER Group – now adding this high praise from Quadrant Knowledge Solutions just reinforces our commitment and excitement for 2024. The report independently confirms what our customers and partners keep telling us – that the AI and automation capabilities of our Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform are massively accelerating their time-to-value and revolutionizing how they harness their content,” comments Dr. John Bates, CEO of SER.



SER is a ‘distinguished leader’



In naming SER a Leader, Abhishek Dubey, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, highlights: “SER Group’s Doxis Intelligent Content Automation (ICA) platform empowers users to capture, manage, and optimize the content across the organization. It excels in the content services platform market through its robust search capabilities, unified metadata platform, team collaboration tools, intelligent electronic archiving, and BPM capabilities, which make it a holistic solution for organizations seeking to streamline end-to-end content management processes.”



Dubey continues, “Further, its embedded cognitive services and seamless integration with various business applications enhance the value proposition, enabling organizations to automate repetitive tasks, improve search experiences, and make data-driven decisions. Doxis ICA's low-code UI and enterprise-grade protection further underscore SER Group's commitment to innovation, collaboration, and data security, positioning it as a distinguished leader in the SPARK Matrix™.”



The SPARK Matrix™ analyzes 19 vendors of the global content services market based on their customer impact and technology excellence. The report includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.



Pushing the boundaries of ECM



“Recognition as a Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ drives home once again the incredible momentum and strength of SER and our AI-powered platform, Doxis. We will continue to push the boundaries of ECM to help customers solve their information management challenges and set them up for long-term success,” says Bates.



Read the full report for free here.



*SPARK Matrix™: Content Service Platform (CSP), 2023: Market Insights, Competitive Evaluation, and Vendor Rankings, October 2023



About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions



Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as a strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant’s research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.



About SER



SER is the leader of the enterprise content management (ECM) and content services market. SER’s AI-powered Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform and its solutions for business-critical processes automate content understanding across enterprise ecosystems. Acclaimed by market analysts, SER’s cutting-edge solutions make daily work easier for more than five million users. With over 35 years of experience, SER’s dedicated team works from 22 locations around the globe.



