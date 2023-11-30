Harvey Maria will be adding a brand new collection of authentic wood effect luxury vinyl tiles to their award-winning MSeries. Due to launch on 1st February 2024, Croft Oak is made up of of eight

authentic designs with natural wood grain textures, four of which come with a matching herringbone

sized plank. They are the perfect blend of natural, neutral style and incredible practicality - with eco-conscious credentials, they quietly complement both new build and more traditional homes. The planks have a high spec wear layer which means they are not only budget friendly, but are extremely robust and suitable for commercial contracts and high footfall areas.





“We’ve been looking forward to introducing these stylish new designs and really wanted to make sure that Croft Oak achieved the eco-credentials held by our MSeries collection. They are recognised for their low impact on the environment in all aspects - production process, product composition, emissions & indoor air quality and sustainable construction.” explains Harvey Maria’s Founder, Mark Findlay.





Harvey Maria has been creating luxury vinyl tiles since 1995. Their floors are incredibly durable and easy to maintain - completely waterproof, slip resistant and compatible with underfloor heating. The resilient floor finish is easy to care for by sweeping or mopping with a neutral detergent; no harmful chemicals needed. To find out more visit harveymaria.com





