Ciphr, a leading UK provider of people management solutions for mid-market organisations, has appointed Julie Lally and Daniel Turnbull to its leadership team to support its strategic growth plans.



Effective immediately, Lally joins Ciphr in the newly created role of managing director of payroll, responsible for all aspects of the payroll business, while Turnbull heads up Ciphr’s customer care, implementation, project management, and product training teams as VP of customer operations.



Lally, a well-respected and influential voice in the HR and payroll sector, brings decades of commercial and leadership experience with technology companies such as MHR, ADP, Zellis, and, most recently, Advanced – where she served as global director of growth. She is a member of, and former tutor at, the Chartered Institute of Payroll Professionals (CIPP) and is often called upon to share her expert insights at industry events.



Turnbull brings over 20 years of software delivery experience to Ciphr, including an extensive leadership background in delivering major operational transformation, delivery improvement, scalable growth, and professional services digitalisation. Prior to joining Ciphr, he worked as director of professional services at Advanced and has held numerous senior positions across the wider tech sector, including HCM, supply chain, telecoms, and aviation logistics.



Sion Lewis, CEO of Ciphr, says: “We are delighted to welcome Julie and Dan to Ciphr. It’s a testament to the strength of our growing business proposition as one of the UK’s leading HR technology providers for medium-sized businesses, and the value we bring to our customers – that we have been able to attract leaders of such expertise and calibre to join our team.



“I'm certain that Julie has the knowledge and skills we need to really scale our payroll business, as well as a real commitment to living our values. Dan is an expert in his field, with a long and distinguished track record in customer operations and software services, and will be a great fit to lead our customer team.



“I can truly say that I have the right leadership team beside me here at Ciphr now, and we have a really exciting year ahead.”



Julie Lally, MD of payroll at Ciphr, says: “With a firm commitment to innovation, pushing technology boundaries, and putting the customer at the centre of every strategic decision, this is a very exciting time of growth for Ciphr, and I am delighted to be joining such a talented and collaborative team.



“The world of work has seen so much recent change, supercharged by the pandemic, such as the introduction of truly flexible working, the rise in demand of job crafting, people wanting instant reward for work, and a talent shortage fuelled by the ‘great resignation’. These present big challenges for business leaders when trying to attract and retain top talent, and, as a result, are changing the payroll profession at pace.



“I’m looking forward to contributing my skills and experience to develop and grow the Ciphr payroll business, to deliver outstanding products and services to our customers, and to drive innovation and challenge the payroll technology industry.”



Daniel Turnbull, Ciphr’s VP of customer operations, says: “Ciphr is a well-respected SaaS HR business with a strong history of providing exceptional product and software services to UK businesses. It has ambitious plans for the future, and I’m very pleased to be involved in its next stage of growth.



“I’ve spent my career helping to shape customer operations to deliver real added value and ensure the highest levels of performance and scalability, and I’m looking forward to continuing this journey with Ciphr.”



Ciphr, a privately held company backed by ECI Partners, is a leading provider of integrated HR, payroll, learning and recruitment software and solutions. More than 600 organisations use the group’s people management solutions globally across the public, private and non-profit sectors. Ciphr also offers off-the-shelf and bespoke eLearning content through its subsidiary Marshall E-Learning.







