John Bell & Croyden – London’s premier beauty emporium – has announced the launch of five globally renowned health and beauty brands this December that combine cutting-edge innovation with ethical practices.



Introducing Dr. LEVY Switzerland, a trailblazing skincare brand at the forefront of anti-ageing innovation. Founded on Dr. Phillip Levy's 15 years of pioneering stem cell research, the brand's patented formula, inspired by 2012 Nobel Prize-winning research on reactivating the stem cells, revolutionises the approach to reversing signs of ageing. Committed to ethical practices, all products are 100% Vegan and Cruelty-Free, and free from parabens, mineral oils, and allergens – an embodiment of clean and conscious skincare.



Scientifically formulated with potent British botanicals, Olivanna introduces a high-performance line of pioneering biotech skincare. Backed by clinical tests and user trials, Olivanna's Signature Soothing Complex™ addresses skin inflammation, offering a veil of protection for even the most sensitive skin types. The hero ingredient, Bakuchiol, a natural alternative to Retinol, unveils transformative results by visibly diminishing pigmentation, boosting collagen production, and enhancing elasticity.



Unveiling a breakthrough in revolutionary French beauty tech innovation, Lightinderm transcends traditional LED and cosmetics. Developed over a decade in a leading Parisian hospital, Lightinderm combines clinical-grade solutions with scientifically proven advanced technology for safe and effective skin repair and rejuvenation at home. Activating actives by blue light allows for DNA repair and skin reprogramming, ensuring skin longevity with deep tissue regeneration through skin tissue massage.



Recently recognised as one of the best emerging British luxury brands within the industry, Monpure presents the world’s first dedicated scalp and hair health brand. Fearlessly merging science with luxury, Monpure aims to promote optimal hair health and longevity across the lifespan. The multi-award-winning brand is the first to utilise active ingredients largely designated to skincare, such as retinol, lactic acid and salicylic acid, to nourish the scalp and hair at its core, transforming it into a source of empowerment.



The Wigmore Street store has also announced an exclusive makeup partnership with the renowned philanthropic, luxury botanical skincare, and makeup brand, Chantecaille. Meticulously formulated to refresh, renew, and rejuvenate the skin, Chantecaille's range of first-class luxury makeup includes nourishing gel creams, lightweight emulsions, and best-selling face serums – all enriched with potent active botanicals and innovative plant stem cells. Developed with groundbreaking formulas, Chantecaille's award-winning makeup and cosmetics, loved by celebrity makeup artists, are powered by plants and vegan-friendly, delivering proven results.



The store has also unveiled a bespoke Chantecaille makeup and beauty counter, elevating the luxury beauty shopping experience to unprecedented levels.



Alexander Johnston, General Manager of John Bell & Croyden, said: “We are thrilled to close the year with the introduction of some of the best beauty brands from around the world that excel in combining cutting-edge technology and science-backed solutions with exceptional beauty and skincare benefits, all while maintaining a focus on cruelty-free beauty. At John Bell & Croyden, we value and celebrate innovative brands that offer something special. We extend a warm invitation for you to experience these innovative formulations firsthand at our store and online."



Carefully handpicked, the luxury store is set to introduce an expertly curated range of beauty and skincare products from these cutting-edge brands online and in-store, consisting of hero products and award-winning formulations that excel in using innovative technology and the best of nature to deliver exceptional results.



Established in 1798, John Bell & Croyden has introduced hundreds of globally sourced health, wellbeing, and beauty products to the UK and is one of the oldest and most exclusive stores in the capital. The luxury pharmacy has built its repute by merging its centuries-old heritage with modern-day innovation. Each one of its 12,000 products has been personally handpicked from the best of the best going through a rigorous selection process.







