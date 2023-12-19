The announcement makes Halo the latest provider available on Operator Connect, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with major global network carriers



London, United Kingdom – 19th December 2023 – Sipcom, an Advania company, the leading provider of cloud communications and collaboration solutions, today announced the launch of HALO Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams. This new offering, available now in the UK, with a planned geographic expansion, will enable businesses to seamlessly integrate Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) calling into Microsoft Teams, providing a cost-effective and unified communications experience.



HALO Operator Connect is a cloud-based solution that does not require any upfront investment in hardware or software. Businesses can achieve cost savings compared to a do-it-yourself approach and bypass the time-consuming tasks of project and infrastructure setup, elevating connectivity across the workforce by enabling virtual collaboration across devices and locations with HALO Solutions for Microsoft Teams.



The process simplifies the provisioning and management of PSTN calling, as businesses can manage all of their PSTN calling needs from a single portal. With enhanced voice quality, HALO Operator Connect delivers high-quality voice calling using a cloud-based voice network. This network is designed to provide businesses with crystal-clear voice quality, even when making calls over long distances.



“​​We're thrilled with the addition of Operator Connect to our HALO platform,” said Mike Harvey, Product Director at Sipcom. “This will create even more value for our Channel partners and their customers with continued alignment to the Microsoft voice strategy."



“At Microsoft, we're thrilled to partner with Sipcom, an Advania Company, to bring our Partners and their customers the benefits of Operator Connect,” said Eleri Gibbon, Director (UK), Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “With Sipcom's expertise in voice and collaboration solutions, combined with Microsoft Teams' powerful capabilities, businesses can enjoy a seamless communication experience unlike any other. We're excited to see how this partnership will transform the way organisations connect with their customers and partners.”



HALO Operator Connect has been developed with Sipcom’s Channel partners in mind, creating a fast route to market for organisations unable to become a direct Operator Connect Partner themselves, enabling them to re-sell HALO along with Sipcom’s other voice services.



Acting as a scalable solution able to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes, it easily integrates PSTN calling into Microsoft Teams through Operator Connect, delivering a next-gen calling experience. Administrators can easily select and authorise HALO as the preferred operator by clicking on the HALO tile in the Microsoft Teams Admin Centre.



About the Advania Group

Advania is “The tech company with people at heart”, operating across Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Finland, Denmark and the UK. With a team of over 5,000 talents, we offer managed services, hardware, software, and professional services to clients in both private and public sectors, primarily in the mid-market. Our main goal isn't just about technology; it's about empowering people to create sustainable value. Advania is proudly backed by funds managed by the Private Equity team at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.



About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @Microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.



UK Press Contact:

Carl Escoffier

cescoffier@positivemarketing.com

020 3637 0640