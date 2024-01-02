“Your Story” loose diamond selection has been created to make jewellery more personal and unique, just like people’s individual stories

Poised to become the next chapter in the thrilling tale of life's precious moments, Rudell The Jewellers are proud to launch the “Your Story” collection of loose GIA certified diamonds for a unique and personalised jewellery piece.



Rudell The Jewellers have been delivering excellence in quality, service and value since 1938 with their selection of jewellery, watches and gifts ranging from prestigious brands including Patek Philippe, Tudor, OMEGA, IWC, Grand Seiko, Longines, Fope, Roberto Coin, Mikimoto, George Jensen, Antonini, Mont Blanc and Lalique. As well as their in-house designs such as the Wave, Halo and Blossom collections.



With the “Your Story” selection of loose diamonds, Rudell The Jewellers bring a personal touch to the jewellery buying experience working with clients to design a unique piece of jewellery to their specification, style and budget. It is an extraordinary opportunity for clients to unleash their creativity by designing their own jewellery pieces, adorned with exquisite loose diamonds. This initiative redefines the way jewellery is perceived, allowing individuals to turn their dreams into dazzling realities.



“Your Story” loose diamond selection has been created to make jewellery more personal and unique, just like people’s individual stories. Creating a personalised jewellery piece can lead to a memorable engagement, a special wedding or a close-to-heart anniversary gift that will be cherished for generations. Whether it's an engagement ring that symbolizes eternal love, a pendant that encapsulates a cherished memory, or earrings that exemplify elegance, the possibilities are as endless as the imagination.



When it comes to crafting jewellery that resonates for a lifetime, quality is paramount. Each loose diamond in our collection adheres to the highest standards. Only the finest stones at the most competitive prices are selected, ensuring quality. Once the diamond is chosen, Rudell The Jewellers will work closely with the client and their in-house designer to create their ideal jewellery piece.



The perfect jewellery piece starts with the diamond and Rudell The Jewellers makes sure that the quality of the stone reflects the certificate it arrives with. Clients are invited to explore these dazzling gems, each accompanied by detailed information about its cut, clarity, colour and carat weight, ensuring a transparent and informed decision-making process.



“As a qualified diamond grader, I meticulously inspect every stone to make sure that the grading report reflects the true quality of the gem,” says Rudells’ Sales Manager, Glenn Jenkinson-Deakin. “A diamond may look beautiful on paper, but more importantly, it needs to look beautiful to the human eye.”



With the launch of “Your Story”, Rudell The Jewellers continues to elevate the luxury industry, redefining the way clients connect with their beloved jewellery. Story, style, and innovation come together in a bespoke creation that speaks volumes without uttering a word.



Discover the thrill of designing your jewellery, where every facet of Rudells’ loose diamonds sparkles with your essence.



Make an appointment to begin a new chapter in your story and view this incredible collection.



ENDS

Notes to Editors

For further information, please contact:

Paulina Jaworska - Social Media Executive

Rudell the Jewellers

Phone: 01902 423308

Email: marketing@rudells.com

City Centre, 97 Darlington St, Wolverhampton WV1 4HB

www.rudells.com