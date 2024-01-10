We are excited to offer the chance for everyone to acquire timeless pieces that reflect the spirit of the New Year.

Renowned for their commitment to timeless elegance and luxury, Wolverhampton and Harborne based Rudell The Jewellers are delighted to announce the start of their much-anticipated January sale - an exciting event which serves as an opportunity to purchase stunning jewellery, watches, and exquisite gifts at irresistible prices.



Between the 30th of December and 27th January, Rudell The Jewellers opens its doors for an indulgent shopping experience which will see hundreds of luxury items on sale at a reduced cost. The extensive collection on offer features a dazzling array of gemstones and diamonds as well as watches from prestigious brands such as OMEGA, Tudor, IWC, Longines, Chopard, Mont Blanc, and more. Whether you are searching for a show-stopping engagement ring, a timeless watch, or a gift for a loved one, Rudell The Jewellers’ January sale presents an exclusive chance to make these dreams a reality.



Jewellery enthusiasts are in for a treat with a collection of dazzling jewellery pieces ranging from Rudells’ in-house designs such as Halo, Blossom, and Wave, as well as renowned brands including FOPE, Chopard, and Georg Jensen to name but a few. Some of the highlight pieces from the jewellery collections include an elegant yellow gold pendant, complemented by two dazzling diamonds – a truly breathtaking piece which elevates any style into the realm of luxury.



Watch aficionados can explore the precision and allure of renowned brands all featuring exclusive reductions during this limited-time event. From classic designs of an IWC watch to contemporary Tudor timepieces, Rudell The Jewellers has curated a selection that caters to diverse tastes. The Longines Master Collection timepiece is a perfect example of a contemporary touch to a classic style, with an 18ct gold case and a classy leather strap.



Beyond jewellery and watches, the sale extends to an array of unique gifts – from luxury pens from Mont Blanc to elegant accessories and collectibles from Lalique. Rudell The Jewellers provides an unmissable opportunity for finding the perfect gift that will leave a lasting impression. A remarkable highlight comes from Lalique’s stunning Flore sculpture. A symbol of beauty and pride, the sculpture is crafted in amber crystal - an ideal decorative piece which adds character to a home.



Glenn Jenkinson-Deakin, Rudells’ Sales Manager, expressed enthusiasm for the sale, stating, “Our January sale makes luxury accessible for all. We are excited to offer the chance for everyone to acquire timeless pieces that reflect the spirit of the New Year.” Glenn has also shared his highlight of the sale, saying, “The 18ct gold bangle is the perfect statement piece to enhance any style – it is comfortable and effortless to wear.”



To explore this lavish shopping experience, customers can visit Rudell The Jewellers in Wolverhampton and Harborne, or browse the extensive collection online. The expert team is ready to provide friendly and personalized consultations, ensuring each customer finds their ideal piece.





