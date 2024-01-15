Following last year’s obsession with Barbie pink, our favourite colour has evolved from loud and invigorating into a warm, welcoming mood for 2024

Pantone announced ‘Peach Fuzz’ as Colour of the Year in December and searches are already at over 7 million views on TikTok. Following last year’s obsession with Barbie pink, our favourite colour has evolved from loud and invigorating into a warm, welcoming mood for 2024. Peach Fuzz is a soft, orange-pink colour that “captures our desire to nurture ourselves and others,” says Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of Pantone Color Institute.



Amthal Karim, Head of Marketing at Furniture And Choice says:



“The Pantone colour of the year 2024 shows a shift towards hues that promote warm feelings and provide us with comfort. Peach Fuzz is a modern, elegant colour that evokes calm. It was inevitable that after years of craving the bold and uplifting, we would settle gracefully for a gentle, soothing pastel peach.



In the design world, peach is a faded, yet familiar friend. With a rich, retro history peach reminds us of 80s bathrooms and hotel foyers, where brights and pastels used to sit happily together creating a luxe look. On the other hand, peach has a far more fashionable connection to the Palm Springs design aesthetic – placed with bright orange from the same colour family and balanced with light blues, greens and lashings of white. The Palm Springs style has inspired design projects across the world – not just sun-soaked Californian resorts - and is famous for using peach to channel dreamy cocktail-bar vibes.



This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Pantone Colour of the Year programme and their predictions have become less about what colours to use on your walls and more a reflection of the global mood and aspirations of the time. Other 2024 TikTok trends such as ‘Slow Living’ (1.2 billion TikTok views) show how much we value our wellbeing and a more purposeful life – it’s about optimism, nurturing your inner self and those around you.



Essentially, it tells us that 2024 needs to be about compassion and realising that – as human beings – we have an “innate yearning for closeness and connection” (Eiseman, Pantone Color Institute). Peach Fuzz should inspire us to seek out the cosy moments that give us those fuzzy feelings.



ENDS



For more information or to contact our PR team, please visit our Press Centre or e-mail press@furniturechoice.co.uk



Product Name: Caro Bed

Product Price: £329.99

Product Link: https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/bedroom/beds/caro-grey-fab...



About Furniture And Choice:

We’re a furniture company that helps you achieve stylish room ideas at feel-good prices. We back it up with free delivery, free returns, 0% finance, UK customer service and thousands of independent 5-star reviews.

Furniture without the fear. Keep on living with Furniture And Choice.



To find out more, visit https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/about-us/