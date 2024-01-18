Ararkis Automobili Ltd, UK Unveils the Ararkis Sandstorm: The World's Fastest

London, UK, 17/01.2024 – Ararkis Automobili Ltd, UK is thrilled to unveil a groundbreaking moment in automotive history with the introduction of the Ararkis Sandstorm – an EV hypercar that is pushing the boundaries of speed and innovation. This launch marks an exhilarating chapter in the world of luxury vehicles, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to revolutionizing automotive performance and design.



Founder's Vision



At the helm of this revolutionary hypercar is Priven Reddy, a visionary South African-born tech entrepreneur celebrated for his innovative and cutting-edge global projects. Reddy's passion for innovation and dedication to excellence have culminated in the creation of the Sandstorm, a vehicle that represents the future of EV hypercars.



Unprecedented Speed



The Sandstorm achieves a remarkable feat with its breathtaking acceleration, rocketing from 0-100 km/h in a mere 1.5 seconds – a new global record for any street-legal production car. This remarkable accomplishment underscores our relentless pursuit of pushing the boundaries of performance.



Revolutionary Electric Powertrain



Embracing the future, the Sandstorm is powered by a state-of-the-art 118kW Twin EV Motor, seamlessly blending exhilarating performance with eco-friendly technology. It boasts an impressive 500-kilometer range on a single charge and can achieve an 80% charge in just 30 minutes, establishing new benchmarks in sustainable luxury travel. Ararkis Automobili Ltd, UK has integrated a suite of advanced technologies into the Sandstorm, including Lightweight Body Technology, Accurate Installation Technology, Mirror Surface Technology, Super Boost Technology, and Thermostat Battery Technology. These innovations are engineered to set new industry standards.



Carbon Fiber Bodywork



The Sandstorm's sleek design is further enhanced by its lightweight carbon fiber bodywork, contributing to its agility and elevating its acceleration and overall performance.



In line with the tradition of hypercar exclusivity, the Sandstorm will be produced in an ultra-limited edition, with only 20 unique units ever to be crafted. This limited production ensures that each Sandstorm owner will possess a masterpiece of automotive engineering and design.



Ultra-Rare and Ultra-Bespoke



The Ararkis Sandstorm is not just a car to be owned; it is an invitation to an elite group, offered exclusively via invitation, symbolizing its ultra-exclusive and bespoke nature. Each unit is meticulously crafted to the highest standards, tailored to the precise specifications of its discerning owner, making each Sandstorm a unique piece of automotive art.



Limited Production and Exclusivity



Priced at a base of $2 million and available in an exclusive production of just 20 individually tailored vehicles, the Ararkis Sandstorm embodies the zenith of craftsmanship, unmatched performance, and a level of exclusivity that is second to none. Beyond being a hypercar, it represents an iconic declaration—a testament to groundbreaking innovation and luxury, where purchase is only attainable through an exclusive invitation.



Priven Reddy, the visionary founder of Ararkis Automobili Ltd, UK, describes the Sandstorm as more than just a hypercar. "The Ararkis Sandstorm is a manifestation of a bold vision and steadfast commitment to redefining what's possible in automotive innovation. In just a few months, when our electric hypercars silently glide onto the roads, they'll do more than turn heads – they'll ignite dreams. These aren't just feats of engineering; they're beacons of hope and ambition, especially for the youth watching with wide-eyed wonder. Each sleek, silent pass of these cars is a testament to what can be achieved through passion and perseverance, a vivid, moving reminder to the next generation that their dreams, no matter how daring, can and should be pursued. We're not just engineering cars; we're crafting a future where the impossible becomes the standard, inspiring young minds to dream bigger, reach higher, and reshape the world."



Join the Revolution



As we unveil the Ararkis Sandstorm, we're setting a new standard in the hypercar industry. With its record-breaking acceleration of 0-100 km/h in just 1.5 seconds, a remarkable 500-kilometer range, and an 80% charge in 30 minutes, the Sandstorm isn't just a vehicle; it's a technological marvel. This hypercar showcases the potential of electric powertrains like never before, not only redefining speed but also pushing the boundaries of sustainable performance. Join us in witnessing the dawn of a new era where cutting-edge technology meets uncompromising luxury, and where the road to innovation knows no end.



For Media Inquiries and More Information, Please Contact:



Emily Parker

PR Manager

Email: pr@ararkis.com

Phone: +44 203 897 9743

Website: www.ararkis.com



Join us in witnessing automotive history in the making with the launch of the Ararkis Sandstorm – where luxury, innovation, and performance converge to redefine the future.