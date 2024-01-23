Monochrome décor is having a moment with over 20 million views on TikTok

Out with the old, in with the new - say goodbye to plain whites and hello to chic monochrome décor.



Find out how to nail this look with the help of our resident Interior Style Advisor Rebecca Snowden.



Monochrome décor is having a moment with over 20 million views on TikTok. It’s all about easy but luxe styling with simple neutrals and minimalist touches. Say goodbye to plain white and instead go for warmer off-white tones like cream, beige or taupe.



Monochrome’s popularity is also linked to the soft minimalism trend which is now at 24 million on TikTok views and counting. “Think of it as a sister trend as it takes the same light, calming colours of monochrome and adds comforting curved lines and natural materials,” Rebecca says. “After the year we’ve had it’s no surprise that we just want to relax and reset at home. This trend is about prioritising yourself - what’s soothing and inviting to you and to promote your own sense of wellbeing.”



“If you’re stuck choosing between both trends - don’t worry, why not bring them together? Mixing both monochrome and soft minimalism allows us to craft spaces that not only look great but feel even better.



Those off-white tones will warm up the room and textures like cotton, velvet and boucle are perfect for this look. Set the mood with soft lighting and bring in raw finishes and curves such as a clay vase or stoneware. Bringing monochrome and soft minimalism together is like a cosy hygge cocktail - served chilled with close friends and family.”



