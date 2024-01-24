Ashburton, Devon (24th January 2024) – Climb Channel Solutions, an international speciality technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) is excited to be the chosen distributor in EMEA for Security Compass. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Security Compass commits to amplifying its channel presence worldwide.





“Security Compass’ mission is to ensure that systems are built with security in mind from the very beginning of the development process,” said Leslie Lorenco, Vice President, Global Channel Sales at Security Compass. “Through our partnership with Climb, we’ll be able to reach more customers so that they can take a developer-centric approach to delivering secure, compliant code at scale.”





Security Compass is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, enabling organisations to build secure applications and integrate directly with existing DevSecOps tools and workflows. Along with their product and solution portfolio, Security Compass provides access to additional resources for resellers and end users to continue learning and training on the latest application security.





“Climb Channel Solutions is proud to partner with Security Compass and be their choice distributor worldwide,” says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “We are excited to provide our global reseller partners with offerings from a pioneer in application security while simultaneously helping Security Compass navigate the channel landscape. Security Compass’ goals to maintain security and compliance aligns with Climb’s dedication to our partner base to offer the best in emerging technology without sacrificing these primary values.”





This partnership expands Climb's software development and security offerings, giving resellers a single platform to help customers address code vulnerabilities. It further signifies a strategic move for both organisations, highlighting their shared commitment to delivering leading security solutions and unparalleled support to channel partners and end-users.





To find out more about the Security Compass offering, get in touch on +44 1364 655 200 or info@climbcs.co.uk and have a look at our website on: https://www.climbcs.co.uk/vendors/security-compass/





-END-



About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions





Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualisation & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLIMB).





About Security Compass

Security Compass is a leading cybersecurity company that was founded in 2004 by a team of experienced penetration testers and security professionals. With a strong commitment to developing secure applications, Security Compass has become a pioneer in the application security industry.



The company’s Security by Design philosophy ensures that systems are built with security in mind from the very beginning of the development process. By integrating with existing DevSecOps tools and workflows, Security Compass enables organisations to shift left and build secure applications that are protected against potential cyber threats. In addition to its security solutions, Security Compass is also a trusted provider of Application Security Training. The company offers a full suite of on-demand, role-based courses covering various programming languages, cloud solutions, and IaC tools. Security Compass aims to create a culture of secure development and help reduce cyber risks by educating individuals and organisations on best practices in application security.



Security Compass is trusted by leading financial and technology organisations, the U.S. Department of Defense, government agencies, and renowned global brands across multiple industries. Its flagship product, SD Elements, is an automated, developer-centric approach to threat modelling, secure development, and compliance. It helps organisations accelerate their software time-to-market while reducing cyber risks. For more information, please visit www.securitycompass.com



For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Selina Wilson

EMEA Marketing Manager

info@ClimbCS.co.uk