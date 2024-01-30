Sustainability professional, Natalia Block, has joined TEAM to support the delivery of its Carbon Management and Consultancy services.



Natalia joins the business as Analytics Consultant, supporting its work in partnership with organisations helping them to transform operations through energy and net zero strategies, decarbonisation opportunity analysis, and GHG reporting.



With over three years’ experience in sustainability roles, an educational background in ecology and environmental management, and practical knowledge of calculating carbon footprints following the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, Natalia is passionate about supporting organisations to be sustainable. She has expertise that covers data management and analysis, auditing in accordance with ISO 50001 and carbon accounting. Coming from the healthcare sector, Natalia is skilled at analysing complex data sets for large organisations.



As an Analytics Consultant, Natalia will be working closely with TEAM’s Energy Consultants to deliver a range of Energy Services, including Greenhouse Gas Reporting (GHG), Net Zero and Carbon Reduction services, Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR), and the Energy Savings Opportunities Scheme (ESOS).



Commenting on Natalia’s appointment, Timothy Holman, Head of Consultancy said:



“The changing carbon reporting landscape is likely to alter compliance and carbon management policies which will affect the organisations we support. Natalia’s data management and carbon accounting experience will strengthen our analytical capacity, enhance the delivery of our energy consultancy and contribute to the optimisation and growth of our services. Natalia’s experience in developing and implementing carbon reduction strategies will complement our net zero consultancy service as well as support our own strategy to become net zero by 2030.”



On joining TEAM, Natalia Block said:



“I am thrilled to be joining a business that strives to support organisations and their ambitions to be more energy efficient and sustainable. Becoming part of a business that has committed to its own ambitious net zero target is an exciting step in my career and I am looking forward to working with a highly qualified team to help customers realise their carbon reduction goals.”



As an employee-owned enterprise, this recruitment aligns with TEAM’s commitments to meet its own net zero ambitions. With employees driving the long-term success of the business, recruiting like-minded individuals such as Natalia who are just as passionate about tackling climate change, will play a key role in the future of the business.





About TEAM



TEAM is the UK’s leading multidisciplinary energy and sustainability consultancy, committed to helping organisations lower their carbon emissions, reduce energy consumption and save money, supporting them in playing their part in the fight against climate change.

Its expert team works alongside its customers to understand their unique challenges and energy management goals whether it’s net zero and carbon reduction, compliance and certificates, or large-scale projects and business strategy.

The organisation’s 35-year history of collaborating with energy and sustainability professionals has led to the continuous development of software solutions and service innovations to meet the evolving needs of the market at pace and scale, helping its customers to navigate the challenging energy landscape.