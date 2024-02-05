Yamaha Music London, Yamaha’s flagship music store located in Soho London continues to celebrate and champion the arts with its’ latest unmissable installation, “Valentine’s Day Mascara” produced by BANKSY, Britain’s most famous contemporary street artist and now in private ownership!



Since the early 1990’s Banksy has left his distinctive mark on cityscapes around the world, helping raise street art from an underground cult into a globally recognised movement. A committed humanitarian and environmentalist Banksy uses his voice to fight for the causes he believes in.



The importance of art in society goes beyond borders and cultures. It’s an important form of creative expression and communication whether it is ballet, playing the piano or an inspiring painting.



Yamaha Music London store manager Stephen Davies explains: “We are privileged to have “Valentine’s Day Mascara” on display to share with the wider community, its private owners love the fact that their art is on public display in a music location. Art can be controversial, sparking conversations that lead to positive changes in society. It is a powerful medium, articulating emotions and thoughts.”



"We are highlighting the charity Oasis Domestic Abuse Services in Margate who work for women and children against domestic violence, which the composition of the piece created by Banksy, highlights. This charity was chosen by the owners of the wall in Margate and there will be opportunity to donate to this charity in store."



The exhibition of Banksy’s “Valentine’s Day Mascara” is open to the public and free to view from now until further notice. Yamaha Music London invites art enthusiasts, music lovers and the wider community to explore this impactful installation where the worlds of music and visual arts intersect.



