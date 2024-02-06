Climb and CoreView are united in placing customers at the heart of our operations.

Ashburton, Devon (6th February) –Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) expands partnership with CoreView, the #1 Microsoft 365 management platform, into the UK.



CoreView has recently acquired Simeon Cloud, offering their customers a suite of tools to manage, automate and back up Microsoft 365 configurations at scale. Together, CoreView and Simeon Cloud serve as extensions of any IT team to ensure their Microsoft 365 environment is managed securely and efficiently.



“Climb and CoreView are united in placing customers at the heart of our operations.”, says Martyn Brownlie, Head of International Channel at Coreview. “We're excited to partner with another expert in the M365 field and look forward to providing support to resellers, MSPs and end-users, sharing our collective insights and proficiency."



As businesses increasingly rely on Microsoft 365, the demand for tools that simplify, optimise, and secure this platform has surged. In turn, organisations are prioritising cloud misconfiguration as a key security concern. According to Gartner’s Forecast Analysis, by 2026, 60% of organisations will see preventing cloud misconfiguration as a cloud security priority, compared with 25% in 2021 (Gartner, July 2023).



This partnership offers resellers and MSPs the tools they need to support their customers with their Microsoft 365 installations and bolsters the offering of Climb in the Microsoft 365 management space.



“We’re excited to expand our partnership with CoreView into the UK. We’ve seen great success in the US market and are looking at replicating that success in the UK.”, comments Gerard Brophy, CRO at Climb Channel Solutions. “CoreView offers great tools for Microsoft 365 and we’ve grown our Microsoft business significantly in the past few years, so this new addition to our portfolio comes at a great time.”



To find out more about the CoreView offering, get in touch on +44 1364 655 200 or info@climbcs.co.uk and have a look at our website on: https://www.climbcs.co.uk/vendors/coreview/



About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions



Climb Channel Solutions is a global speciality IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLIMB).



About CoreView



CoreView is the #1 Microsoft 365 management platform for IT teams who are transforming the way they run their Microsoft 365 stack. CoreView delivers a unified approach to configuration management, delegated administration, and automated governance with capabilities far beyond native tools or point products. Organizations of all sizes choose CoreView to command their operations, optimize tasks, refine governance strategies, and empower their workforce. CoreView empowers organizations to achieve more with Microsoft 365. We are proud to be a Microsoft AI Cloud Partner and available in the Azure Marketplace. We are committed to working exclusively with the global network of Microsoft resellers, solution integrators and managed service providers. CoreView|Because Microsoft 365 is at the core of your business. For more information, please visit www.coreview.com.