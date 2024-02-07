7th February 2024



Esteemed British designer Clare Haggas is set to captivate at The Game Fair, with her debut at the prestigious event held at Blenheim Palace.



After a challenging 2023, Clare Haggas is back, and ready to showcase her quintessentially British country silk designs, including the new Spring/Summer collection, this July.



Clare Haggas: A Triumph Over Adversity



The 2024 Game Fair at Blenheim Palace will mark Clare Haggas's triumphant return to the spotlight after overcoming the challenges of the past year. Known for her exquisite designs and commitment to capturing the essence of the British countryside, Clare Haggas is eager to share her renewed creativity and passion with attendees at the renowned event.



The 2024 Game Fair Debut: A Showcase of Country Elegance



Clare Haggas's stand at The 2024 Game Fair will be a haven for enthusiasts of country fashion. Visitors can browse the full Spring/Summer scarf collection, a testament to her artistic prowess and dedication to crafting pieces that resonate with the spirit of the British countryside, as well as her other core designs.



This includes Clare Haggas's specialisation in game, she will have all of her core Pheasant, Partridge, and Grouse designs at The Game Fair. Each showcasing Clare's unique ability to capture the spirit of the British countryside's fauna with unmatched artistry.



Highlights of the Spring/Summer Collection:



The symbolic 'Watching Over Me,' - a new, sentimental, featuring Clare's original artwork of Robins, graceful swooping swallows, and ethereal floating feathers – all on a fresh, spring backdrop; Then there’s 'Pluming Marvellous' in new macarena orange; and 'Turf War' in new black and gold.



Notes to Editor



About the brand:

Clare Haggas is a luxury lifestyle brand, creating unique and high quality British Made silk accessories.



Founded in 2016 by British artist and designer Clare Haggas, each luxury accessory starts its life as a piece of original artwork.



Born from passion, creativity and adversity: Overcoming addiction has given Clare a new perspective on life, inspiring her to create designs that are full of joy and optimism.



"Every piece of artwork I create is a reflection of my journey to sobriety, with each piece representing a step towards a brighter future."



Each accessory begins as vivid and detailed artwork, lovingly developed over time. Clare adores using watercolour pencils and acrylic paint to compose her paintings, bringing a sense of adventure played out against a backdrop of the glorious British great outdoors.

Proudly British Made

Once each stunning design is finalised, it's then transferred onto the highest quality silks, hand-finished with hems rolled by a team of artisans in Worcestershire.



Committed to continual refinement of the brand, in 2023 Clare has invested and developed a new printing process, and is the first brand in the UK producing double sided silk scarves. Rich country heritage is at the heart of this brand, with a promise of immaculate craftsmanship, innovation and undisputed reliability, with each and every accessory entirely British designed and made.



