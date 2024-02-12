Swanky and fusefabric have today announced a strategic alliance to provide end-to-end Shopify expertise to enterprise retailers. The partnership brings together two of the highest-profile Shopify service partners in Europe.



Founded in 2010, Swanky has a long standing reputation as an original Shopify Plus partner, having successfully completed over 100 Shopify Plus replatforming projects. It is also known for its market-leading managed services offering, including digital experience intelligence and conversion rate optimisation. Swanky has worked with leading retailers including Huel, HelloFresh and Razor Group, and has teams in the UK, Australia and France.



Founded in 2020, fusefabric was started by Simon Hamblin and PJ Jassal, career CTOs with significant experience leading large digital commerce teams, including at ASOS and Emirates. fusefabric’s unique business transformation capabilities enable it to advise on high-profile replatforming projects from both a technical and strategic/advisory perspective. It has already delivered some of the largest and most high-profile projects on the Shopify platform, including for Boden, Flying Tiger Copenhagen and Missoma.



Together, the partnership will enable both parties to offer an unrivalled breadth and depth of services to large retailers who want to build with, and then scale on, Shopify’s enterprise solutions.



Dan Partridge, CEO of Swanky:



“We’re delighted to be joining forces with fusefabric. Simon and PJ have quickly built an exceptional team, and are trusted advisors to some of the most influential CTOs in retail today. Their leadership, integrity and capability resonate deeply with what we are building at Swanky.



“The enterprise commerce landscape is changing extremely quickly. Retailers know this, and recognise that they need expert support to manage change. Shopify is doing everything right, building a market-leading product and entering into strategic partnerships with the likes of EY, Accenture and Deloitte Digital, but there remains a significant gap in the market for enterprise-focused independent consultancies. By combining our strengths, Swanky and fusefabric address that need”.



Simon Hamblin, Co-Founder of fusefabric:



“We are thrilled to collaborate with Swanky and leverage our complementary strengths in this strategic alliance. Dan and his team at Swanky are renowned for their expertise in Shopify and their impressive track record in the industry. Our shared vision is to revolutionise enterprise commerce with Shopify at the core.



“Our extensive CTO experience and proven success in addressing complex, multi-faceted business challenges align perfectly with Swanky's design excellence and deep understanding of Shopify. Already working with Shopify's largest enterprise client in Europe, we see this partnership as a formidable combination of talents. Together, we are committed to setting new benchmarks in the Shopify ecosystem and delivering unparalleled value to our enterprise clients.”



Deann Evans, Managing Director EMEA of Shopify:



"We’ve spent the last two decades building the best commerce platform for businesses of all sizes. Now, we’re giving the largest retailers in the world access to the best enterprise commerce offering so they can build with the highest velocity.



“The alliance between fusefabric and Swanky perfectly aligns with Shopify's vision for enterprise commerce, representing a significant strategic leap towards empowering large-scale businesses with cutting-edge, customised solutions."



