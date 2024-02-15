Do-it-yourself kits to panel your walls in less than a day are trending on TikTok

For aspiring homemakers, the popularity of wall panelling continues to dominate home décor around the globe. Do-it-yourself kits to panel your walls in less than a day are trending on TikTok and on Pinterest we’ve hit over 1 million searches for wooden wall slats – the latest décor fad.



Amthal Karim, Head of Marketing at Furniture And Choice commented:



“Whether you want to add interest to a boxy living room with shaker-style panelling or decorate your chimney breast with wooden slats - there’s a feature wall idea that’s right for you. Not only does wooden wall décor add warmth, the texture of wood creates a cosy feel in your home.



Biophilic design has been trending for the last few years and it’s meant to help us to create a visual connection with nature. Using natural elements in your home interior has also been shown to improve wellbeing and productivity. It’s no wonder we’re taking to the walls and using slats to decorate our home office spaces, zone our living areas and even use them to liven up a modern media wall.



What’s more, coloured wall slats are beginning to emerge as well as new shapes such as ribbed and curved designs. Wall slats are easy to paint too! If you’re bored of neutral tones, a warm blue will not only give your space a pop of colour but also gives your feature wall an individual touch setting it apart from the rest. If you’re feeling really confident, why not go all out and paint your panels black for ultimate drama.



The feature wall trend is here to stay – and it’s easy to see why. Wall slats transform your space instantly and are also faster than a paint makeover - because you don’t even have to wait for the paint to dry!”



