Joel Crouch Appointed Chief Revenue Officer of FIXR



• Eventbrite’s former VP of Global Revenue joins FIXR.



• FIXR is accelerating growth in international markets, opening offices in the UAE and South Africa during 2023.



• FIXR is redefining the Ticketing Industry, providing its clients with actionable business intelligence.



London, 15 February 2024: FIXR (FIXR.CO), the leading provider of business software to the Events Industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joel Crouch as Chief Revenue Officer. Joel previously led Global Revenue at Eventbrite.



Joel will be responsible for FIXR's revenue strategy, identifying new business opportunities and developing key partnerships to develop the company's presence in new and existing markets. With a demonstrable track record of successfully leading cross border, high-growth teams, Joel will be instrumental in transferring FIXR’s competitive advantage into new countries and event-types.



Joel joined Eventbrite in 2015, where he initially ran their UK and Ireland operation, later taking responsibility for all go-to-market teams across Europe, before taking ownership of their Global Sales organisation. During his tenure, Eventbrite grew revenues from US$160 million to US$320 million and completed an IPO in December 2018.



Prior to Eventbrite, Joel spent over 15 years in the technology sector in a variety of go-to-market roles. He began his career at EMC (now part of Dell Technologies) before moving to Google and thereafter into the events technology space, leading the International Sales teams for Lanyon (now Cvent).

The appointment coincides with FIXR's expansion into the Middle East and Africa, with on-the-ground operations established in Dubai and Cape Town during 2023.



Joel Crouch, CRO of FIXR, said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time to join this dynamic and forward-thinking team. More than ever, event organisers need clear audience insights and easy access to actionable data, and FIXR is continually innovating to deliver these invaluable tools across nightlife, festivals, venues and attractions worldwide. I am eager to help drive future growth for the business and create lasting value for our clients across multiple markets.”



Edmund Glover, CEO of FIXR, said: "We are delighted to welcome Joel at this transformational moment for the company, as we accelerate our international ambitions, bringing our indispensable technologies to new clients and markets. Joel’s deep experience in our industry, together with his exceptional track record of delivering strategic, international revenue growth, will be invaluable, as we continue to redefine the breadth of services which the ticketing industry provides.



Notes to editors:



Media Contact



Katie@fixr.co



+44 20 3700 0610



About FIXR:



FIXR is a leading provider of business software to the Events Industry, with operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Trusted by some of the industry’s biggest entertainment, nightlife, festival, attraction and youth brands, FIXR provides its digital ticketing (branded and white label), marketing technology, and business intelligence software to a broad range of domestic and international event organisers and venues.



The innovative FIXR technology is designed to be used by occasional, self-service event organisers as well as professional organisations and FIXR has transacted hundreds of millions of pounds of ticket sales on behalf of its clients. Event-goers can purchase tickets to events and venues via FIXR.co, via the FIXR mobile app (on iOS and Android) or through best-in-class white label integrations.



Launched in the UK in 2015, FIXR has raised over £10 million of capital since inception. The business services its international client base from its offices in London, UK; Dubai, UAE; and Cape Town, South Africa.