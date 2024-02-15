Composed of a selection of pendants and earrings, the new collection is all about evoking a sense of freshness and love of shared moments in life.

In a whirlpool of romance, celebration, and stunning jewellery, the award-winning Rudell The Jewellers unveils their new Raine collection - the latest masterpiece promising to captivate hearts beyond Valentine’s Day.



The 14th of February has been synonymous with romance for hundreds of years, and this year, the West Midlands based Rudell The Jewellers has taken it a step further by introducing the Raine collection. Composed of a selection of pendants and earrings, the new collection is all about evoking a sense of freshness and love of shared moments in life.



Founded on Valentine’s Day 1938, Rudell The Jewellers beautifully blends the celebration of their 86th anniversary with a contemporary expression of love. From the passionate, knowledgeable staff, to the values for which Rudells’ stands for, everything at Rudell The Jewellers is born from love.



The new collection serves as a bridge between tradition and modernity, showcasing Rudells' ability to evolve while staying true to the principles that have defined them for nearly nine decades. This celebration isn't merely a marker of time; it's a reflection of Rudells' commitment to excellence in quality service and value, inviting customers to partake in a journey that goes beyond the purchase of jewellery — it's an investment in moments, memories, and the art of celebrating love.



In the days leading up the Raine collection launch, Rudells’ introduced a unique opportunity to experience the thrill of winning prizes through a one-of-a-kind blossom tree, adorned with raindrop shaped gems. Each gem corresponded to a prize turning any purchase at Rudell The Jewellers into a memorable experience.



The Raine collection is inspired by embracing the beauty of life's simple pleasures. The pieces are carefully curated to symbolise the joy found in being present with loved ones, putting away metaphorical umbrellas that shield us from fully experiencing life's enchanting moments.



Each piece in the Raine collection tells a story of love, commitment, and shared memories. From subtle raindrop-inspired earrings to delicate pendants reminiscent of glistening rain, the collection caters to diverse tastes and preferences. The use of quality gemstones and precious metals ensures that each piece not only looks stunning but also stands the test of time.



“These gorgeous pieces serve as a reminder to put away your umbrellas and dance in the rain, enjoying life’s beautiful moments with your loved one,” says Rudells’ Sales Manager, Glenn Jenkinson-Deakin. “These exquisite pieces not only exemplify the quality we stand for but also mark a milestone in our journey, as we celebrate 86 years of dedication to providing an unparalleled service.”



The Raine jewellery collection, with its detailed designs and impeccable craftsmanship, serves as a reminder that Rudell The Jewellers is a curator of moments, a creator of memories, and a provider of sparkling beauty. These are the qualities that make Rudells’ the ideal destination for those seeking a meaningful gift or a statement piece for a personal collection.



As Rudells’ enters its 87th year, we can expect the continuation of a legacy that transcends generations and which, much like the rain, nourishes the roots of tradition and above all, love.





