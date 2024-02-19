Agenda Unveiled for Business Change & Transformation Conference Europe 2024 Co-Located with AI in Transformation and Service Design Conferences.



London, UK - February 19, 2024 - IRM UK is thrilled to announce the release of the agenda for the highly anticipated Business Change & Transformation Conference Europe 2024. This innovative event, co-located with the AI in Transformation Conference and Service Design Conference, is set to take place in London from April 23 to April 24, 2024.



Revolutionary Convergence:



The Business Change & Transformation Conference Europe 2024 brings together three influential conferences under one roof, offering attendees an unparalleled opportunity to explore the future of work. With a focus on change, transformation, HR, and technology, participants will gain invaluable insights from industry experts and leaders in various fields.



Diverse Learning Tracks:



Attendees will have access to four dynamic tracks designed to cater to both novice and expert professionals. From theoretical frameworks to practical applications, the conference promises a comprehensive learning experience for all participants.



Boundless Networking:



Forge meaningful connections during networking breaks, engaging with industry leaders, experts, and peers who are shaping the future of work. These networking opportunities are invaluable for building lasting relationships and fostering collaboration.



Real-World Applications:



Experience firsthand how leading organizations are revolutionizing their transformation strategies through insightful case studies and contributions from esteemed companies. Gain insights from Aldermore Bank, AssistKD, Birchman Group, Capgemini Invent, Capita, Cervello, Dentsu, DHL, DPM, Element Materials Technology, Ericsson, EY Parthenon, Evri, Jet2, Johnson Matthey, mBank S.A., Medway Council, Oracle, Oxford Properties, River Island, Satago, Telent Technology Services Ltd, Whitbread plc, Zurich Legacy Services, Zyte, and more.



Key Highlights:



-Strategic keynotes from industry leaders

- Expert panel discussions

- Valuable insights from Business Change and Transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and Service Design leaders



Registration Now Open: Secure your place at this transformative event by registering now at https://irmuk.co.uk/bct-2024/. Take advantage of our group booking offer and save up to 25% when attending with your colleagues.



About IRM UK:



IRM UK is a leading provider of conferences, training courses, and consulting services in the areas of Business Analysis, Business Process Management, and Enterprise Architecture.



For media inquiries or further information, please contact Emmy Hill at emmy@irmuk.co.uk or visit http://www.irmuk.co.uk