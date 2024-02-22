What makes MB Chicken special is our delicious, handcrafted menu and genuine hospitality; we have been a beloved tradition in Canada for generations

Mary Brown's Chicken (MB Chicken), the largest Canadian-owned quick serve chicken restaurant and voted Canada’s best fast-food chain, has opened its first-ever store in the United Kingdom, located in Lisburn, Northern Ireland. This exciting international expansion marks a significant milestone for the brand and offers the people of Lisburn a taste of Canada's finest fried chicken.



The grand opening celebration took place on Wednesday 21 February 2024 at Lisburn’s Leisure Park. The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Councillor Andrew Gowan, officially opened the store, and was greeted by a queue of customers waiting to sample MB Chicken’s menu.



Its mouth-watering menu includes the famous ‘Big Mary®’ chicken sandwich, made with a succulent, hand-breaded chicken breast fillet, as well as crispy Chicken Tenders, bone-in Signature Chicken, the Spicy Big Mary, and its renowned Tater Poutine, which combines hand-cut, breaded and fried potatoes smothered in gravy and cheese.



Made fresh from scratch, MB Chicken’s locally-sourced signature chicken, hand cut taters and coleslaw are prepared by hand, in-store and made from premium quality ingredients.



For over five decades, Mary Brown's Chicken has taken pride in its heritage of quality, hospitality, and community involvement, and is delighted to now become an integral part of the Lisburn community. The new MB Chicken store sees the creation of 25 jobs and there are plans to open in other locations, including Belfast and Leicester.



CEO of MB Chicken, Hadi Chahin, expressed his excitement about the UK launch: “For over 54 years Canadian’s have made Mary Brown’s Chicken their first choice for fresh, hand-cut, hand breaded delicious fried chicken and Taters. We are therefore excited to introduce our legendary fried chicken to the wonderful people of Lisburn. What makes MB Chicken special is our delicious, handcrafted menu and genuine hospitality; we have been a beloved tradition in Canada for generations, and we can't wait to share our passion for delicious, made-from-scratch quality food with our new friends in the UK.”



MB Chicken Lisburn is now open seven days a week from 11am until 11pm. As well as visiting the store, diners can order meals for delivery via the MB Chicken app, as well as from Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.



Mary Brown's Chicken (MB Chicken) is a Canadian fast-food restaurant chain with a rich history spanning over 50 years. Known for its exceptional freshly-made fried chicken and commitment to using the finest locally-sourced ingredients, MB Chicken has become a cherished tradition in Canada. The opening of its first store in Lisburn in February 2024 marks the beginning of an exciting journey to introduce its signature flavours to the UK and beyond. www.mbchicken.co.uk.



