Insurance company, Matu Assurance is making a giant digitalization leap, selecting Fadata as its insurance core solution provider to fulfil their ambitious digital transformation plans and long-term growth strategy. Matu is looking to expand its offerings and reach a wider client base which will be made much simpler thanks to Fadata’s single core solution, INSIS, supporting all lines of business. Matu welcomes the ability not only to scale, but also to adapt quickly as it focuses on thriving in the dynamic future of insurance.



With four decades of experience, Matu is firmly positioned as an important insurance player. Matu’s aspirations for expansion include serving new customers and a dominating factor in the selection of Fadata was the ability to seamlessly replicate product in new lines of business. The selection decision was also guided by the comprehensive out-of-the-box functionality and best practices that Fadata offers, which was a major consideration for Matu as it looked to reduce the need for extensive customization. With Fadata and INSIS, Matu will enjoy a much more efficient transformation, significantly reduced time-to-market for new products, less training requirements on various new systems as it expands, and the peace of mind that working with a specialised company and mature solution offers.



With Matu’s current business migrated to the new INSIS system in the first instance, Matu can then use the single INSIS platform to expand into new lines of business with ease. Matu Assurance will be utilising recommended Fadata implementation partner, Beakwise, which offers Matu unwavering knowledge of Fadata’s INSIS.



Mr. Khalid Abdelbaki, CEO of Matu, comments: “Implementing a solution that can unify multiple lines of business was a pivotal factor during our selection process. Out-of-the-box coverage is essential for our long-term strategy, and the ease and efficiency of Fadata and its INSIS solution to achieve replication with minimal customization every time we expand, ultimately made selecting Fadata an easy choice. Choosing a solution provider with decades of experience and a proven reliable product fills us with confidence.”



Anders Holm, Chief Commercial Officer at Fadata, comments: “Fadata offers an undeniably powerful solution for companies looking to enter a new digital era of insurance. Our single solution for multiple lines of business delivers out-of-the-box functionality, speedy product replication for expedited deployment and is backed by experienced, insurance industry specific support. We are pleased that Matu values the attributes and agility our INSIS solution has to offer their business and how we can support their business case. We are delighted to welcome a new client as our innovative solution continues to tick all the right boxes for the insurance industry, and we welcome the opportunity to open doors in the Moroccan and African market for Fadata.”





About Matu Assurance

MATU belongs to professionals in Transport, it was established in1984 and positions itself as a major player in Public Passenger Transport Insurance.



In recent years, the modernized mutual, which turns each insured into an insurer, is determined to converge its businesses and historical organization by placing the policyholder at the center of decisions and by managing the customer experience before, during, and after underwriting.



It has been able to expand its activity, through concentric diversification, towards other branches of insurance, including Automobile Insurance (Individuals), Transport of goods, worker compensation, home, Liability, ... in order to provide its customers with a complete, adapted, and personalized experience, while ensuring the best quality & satisfaction.



For more information, visit Matu





About Fadata

Fadata is a leading provider of software solutions for insurance companies globally. We are on a mission to empower the insurance industry to drive customer engagement, innovation and business value. Together with our customers we are on a journey to build the future of insurance and impact millions of people’s lives every day.



Fadata has clients in over 30 countries across the globe. Headquartered in Munich, with international offices in more than 5 European cities, Fadata is backed by Private Equity Riverside and Lowell Minnick.



For more information, please visit www.fadata.eu



