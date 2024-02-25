Step into a world of holistic wellbeing with the launch of Maya Shanti Yoga (MSY), your gateway to a balanced and fulfilling life. Co-founded by wellness expert Carlie Barlow, MSY offers a unique fusion of restorative yoga and sound healing products and practices, guided by the star of Lakshmi and drawing creative inspiration and products from the home of wellness ‘India’.



Rates of mental ill health have skyrocketed in recent years, wellness programmes and practices are no longer a luxury for businesses and individuals, these ancient practices and beliefs have become essential to maintain a positive mental, physical and emotional state.



More Than Products, a Pathway to Wellbeing:

Forget mass-produced products – MSY believes in the power of intention and community. Explore their carefully curated selection of yoga blankets, bolsters, meditation beds, crystal singing bowls, and drums, from India, each meticulously chosen to support your journey towards physical, mental, and emotional harmony. But MSY's offerings extend far beyond. Their website and social media channels transform into a supportive hub, brimming with inspirational content, practical tips, and insightful guides on cultivating a balanced life. Engage in open conversations, ask questions, and connect with a community that shares your pursuit of wellbeing.



Unlock Your Potential with Carlie's Expertise:

With over 20 years of experience crafting bespoke wellness programs for leading global companies across 10 countries, Carlie, the heart and soul of MSY, understands the transformative power of holistic practices. Her passion lies in empowering individuals to unlock their healthiest, happiest selves, and her guidance shines through in every aspect of MSY's offerings.



Join the Maya Shanti Community:

Ready to embark on your own personalised journey towards inner peace? Visit the Maya Shanti Yoga website, discover their products, immerse yourself in the wealth of knowledge shared on their platforms, and connect with a community that celebrates well-being. Remember, every purchase at MSY fuels their mission to empower others – it's an investment in both your own well-being and the collective journey towards a healthier, happier world.



Embrace the transformative power of Maya Shanti Yoga.



Contact:

Carlie Barlow

Co-Founder

Email: mayashantiyoga@gmail.com

Website: www.mayashatiyoga.com

Instagram: @mayashantiyoga

Phone: 07375021616