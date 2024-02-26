"Our mission is to empower women to make informed decisions during one of the most challenging times of their lives,"

Swindon UK — 26.02.2024



In an initiative aimed at addressing the unique challenges faced by women during divorce, Divorce-Online.co.uk is pleased to announce the launch of its Consent Order Review Service for just GBP399.



This pioneering service is designed to support women in the UK who are managing their divorce proceedings without solicitors, offering them professional legal guidance to ensure fair and equitable financial settlements.



Divorce proceedings can be particularly daunting for women, who often find themselves at a massive disadvantage due to a lack of financial information or legal understanding. Recognising this imbalance, Divorce-Online hopes to help empower women with the knowledge and tools necessary to make informed decisions when being presented with financial settlements.



A detailed review of support groups on social media, found that many women were turning to these groups for advice in the absence of legal representation. Mainly based on affordability and this service has been designed to provide them with affordable professional advice.



Empowering Women Through Expert Guidance



The Consent Order Review Service provides a comprehensive review of consent orders by experienced legal professionals specialising in family law. The service is specifically tailored to address the concerns and challenges women face in divorce, ensuring that they are not only aware of what they are agreeing to but also secure a settlement that safeguards their financial future.



"Our mission is to empower women to make informed decisions during one of the most challenging times of their lives," said Lara Davies, Solcitor and Head of Legal at OLS Group the company behind divorce-online.co.uk".



We believe that every woman deserves access to clear, professional advice to protect her rights and financial well-being and cost should not be an issue for such an important life event”.



Service Features



- Expertise: Direct access to qualified legal professionals with a deep understanding of the complexities involved in divorce settlements.

- Clarity: Detailed explanations of consent order terms, providing women with the understanding needed to make informed decisions.

- Low Cost: At only GBP399 this service is designed to protect the bank balance of the disadvantaged party and can be paid in instalments.



Bridging the Gap



The Consent Order Review Service is offered at an accessible price point, reflecting Divorce-Online's ongoing commitment to affordability and innovation in legal services. This initiative is more than just a service; it's a movement towards equality in the divorce process, providing women with the support and resources they need to stand on equal footing.



"We are here to bridge the gap, offering good quality advice and a path towards financial independence and security," Lara Davies added. "Our service is another milestone in our belief in fairness, equality, affordibility and the right of every person to go through their divorce with confidence."



**About Divorce-Online.co.uk**



Divorce-Online is a leading provider of legal support services in the UK, dedicated to empowering individuals through complex legal processes. With a focus on family law, Divorce-Online is committed to providing accessible, compassionate, and affordable professional legal guidance for those who need help.



