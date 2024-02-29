March Mayhem Furniture Sale
Sale starts: 00.01am on Tuesday, 5th March 2024
Sale ends: Monday, 8th April 2024
Enjoy free delivery and free returns on all orders for customers in mainland UK and the Isle of Wight.
Give your home a fresh boost with special deals in our March Mayhem Sale. From elegant faux marble dining tables perfect for dinner parties to stylish, Italian design sofas to unwind in style - sprucing up your home can be as easy as getting a bold new centrepiece.
Enjoy great deals of up to 30% off our wide selection of living, dining and bedroom furniture. And with free delivery and free returns, and 0% finance options, say goodbye to the fear of buying furniture online. Catch our March Mayhem Sale at www.furniturechoice.co.uk.
Headline offers
Langham Bed
Saving: 40% off
Sale Price: 399.99 GBP
Pre-sale Price: 669.99 GBP
Product Link: https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/bedroom/beds/langham-grey-...
Montana Recliner Sofa
Saving: 29% off
Sale Price: 599.99 GBP
Pre-sale Price: 849.99 GBP
Product Link: https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/living-room-furniture/sofa...
Komoro and Perth Dining Set
Saving: 32% off
Sale Price: 499.99 GBP
Pre-sale Price: 729.99 GBP
Product Link: https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/dining-room-furniture/dini...
*prices correct at time of publishing, stock is subject to availability
Terms and conditions
Visit https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/customer-service/terms-and... to see our full terms and conditions.
To download hi-res lifestyle and cut-out images, please visit our March Mayhem Sale 2024 image bank. Images should be attributed to FurnitureChoice.co.uk.
About Furniture And Choice:
We’re a furniture company that helps you achieve stylish room ideas at feel-good prices. We back it up with free delivery, free returns, 0% finance, UK customer service and thousands of independent 5-star reviews.
Furniture without the fear. Keep on living with Furniture And Choice.
To find out more, visit https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/about-us/
