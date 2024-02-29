LONDON, 29 February 2024

Award-winning London-based media company APL Media is thrilled to introduce Social Asking, a fresh and innovative SaaS division the company. This new venture brings cutting-edge AI to audience engagement, making it easy for brands to understand their audience in real-time.



With Social Asking, APL Media are not just collecting feedback; they’re helping brands make smarter, quicker decisions based on genuine audience sentiment. It marks a big step forward in connecting brands with their audiences more effectively.



Anthony Leyens, CEO of APL Media, said: “Social Asking’s innovative AI-driven platform aligns perfectly with APL Media’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in audience interaction and insight gathering. Together, we are poised to redefine the landscape of customer feedback. I am confident this partnership will not only enhance our capabilities but also set new standards in the industry, driving growth and success for our valued clients.”



The launch is a strategic move by APL Media to integrate advanced AI technology into its suite of services. For clients, this means:



• Immediate insights into customers’ changing attitudes and desires



• The ability to quickly adapt strategies based on audience feedback



• More relevant, personalised interactions and experience

This move not only amplifies APL Media’s commitment to digital innovation but also positions the company as a leader in audience-centric media strategies. APL Media is the lead sales agent for this game-changing software.



To find out more about how AI-driven insights can transform your business, contact the sales team today



Notes



APL Media is an award-winning London-based media agency that specialises in creating multi-channel content for consumer and trade audiences, primarily in the travel, lifestyle and events sectors. APL Media produces the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK), Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK), Postcards and Worldwide Destination Guide for ASTA, as well as newspaper guides and digital campaigns for The Telegraph, Evening Standard and Independent. Events include the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival and the Travel Media Awards.

Find out more: aplmedia.co.uk

Connect via LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/apl-media

Get in touch: +44 (0) 207 253 9906; sales@aplmedia.co.uk



Social Asking is an intelligent new tool that lets audiences share feedback, get meaningful, actionable insights and problem-solve while building a community around a product or brand.

Find out more: socialasking.com

Connect via LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/socialasking

Get in touch: +1 (888) 267 8071; sales@socialasking.com





