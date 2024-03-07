Since Benjamin Moore announced Blue Nova as Colour of the Year 2024, this versatile, calming shade is making a comeback in modern interior design

Who says the colour blue makes your living room cold? Since Benjamin Moore announced Blue Nova as Colour of the Year 2024, this versatile, calming shade is making a comeback in modern interior design. From pale sky blue which can enhance your wellbeing to statement, navy blue walls for added drama. Blue may not be the easiest colour to style, but it’s certainly one that is worth putting in the effort to get right.



Rebecca Snowden, Interior Style Advisor at Furniture And Choice commented:



“Like the waves of the ocean and the sky on a sunny day, sky blue brings a sense of peace. What’s not to love about a colour that’s both versatile and calming? Its chilled, laidback vibe fits right in with timeless Scandinavian design. Think clean lines, light Nordic wood and classic design influence - like the iconic Wegner wishbone chair.



Channel serene Scandi style in your living room by pairing light blue with similarly soft tones of dove greys and warm whites. Offset the warm shades with some darker, cool colours such as vintage blue and pewter to create a sophisticated feel.



Adding light wood and pampas grass introduces the oh-so-familiar blonde tones we associate with enduring Nordic design, reminding us of relaxing walks on a sandy, coastal landscape. Don’t forget, the paint in this palette needs to be muted and chalky – not bold and bright - because the Scandinavian design trend teaches us that ‘less is more’.



Whilst sky blue works effortlessly to modernise Scandi style, it’s also becoming popular as a pastel hero. Pastels aren’t just girly pinks or light peach tones - let blue have its moment to shine. Compared to pink, peach or yellow - duck-egg blue brings a more mature tone to your home. Decorate your entire room in this chic colour or create a fashionable, colour-block feature with paint to introduce it in smaller doses. Instead of green, your neighbours might just be blue with envy!



Whether you want to lighten up your living room for spring or warm up your room in winter, blue is definitely a favourite for some much-needed relaxation. Choosing the right blue is important and the direction of your living room and lighting can help you make the right decision.



A cool, light blue on the walls helps balance the intensity of light in south-facing rooms. Meanwhile, if your house has north-facing rooms, you need a warmer shade of blue to lighten up the space since there isn’t much natural sunlight. To make your blue room feel warm and cosy, a definite no is any blue with a grey undertone. Instead, try a blue shade with yellow or green undertones for that warm, fuzzy feeling all year round.”



ENDS

For more information or to contact our PR team, please visit our Press Centre or e-mail press@furniturechoice.co.uk



Product Name: Harlow Dove Plush Corner Sofa



Product Price: £899.99



Product Link: https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/living-room-furniture/sofa...



Website: Furniture And Choice



About Furniture And Choice:



We’re a furniture company that helps you achieve stylish room ideas at feel-good prices. We back it up with free delivery, free returns, 0% finance, UK customer service and thousands of independent 5-star reviews.



Furniture without the fear. Keep on living with Furniture And Choice.



To find out more, visit https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/about-us/