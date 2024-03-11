We can only shine the light on the matter when we all come together. Come, join us in celebrating the #NeurodivergenceDay on 11th March across social

SEDSConnective, a volunteer- and user-led neurodivergent charity (evidenced as Autism, ADHD, Dyspraxia and Tourette’s +), has launched the world’s first Neurodivergence Day on 11th March 2024. The annually celebrated day seeks acceptance for the neurodivergent community and is to also be known as Neurodivergence Affirming Acceptance Day alongside been the Neurodivergence Day. The charity encourages support from members of the community, and to join the conversation on social media using the hashtags - #NeurodivergenceDay, #ND, #NeurodivergenceAcceptanceAffirmingDay and #NAAD.



SEDSConnective believes in neuro-inclusivity and is addressing the lack of community days celebrating neurodivergence alongside the likes of others, such as Neurodiversity Week (18th-24th March 2024), as well as individual conditions such as Autism Acceptance Day (April 2nd) and EDS HSD month in May.



SEDSConnective’s chairperson and founder, Jane Green MBE FCCT, says: “For neurodivergent people, we are part of the community, and at this minute we require a platform affirming the acceptance of neurodivergence amongst individuals. It is extremely demanding to celebrate each condition, however, incredible work is being done by the community to celebrate each and every condition. We are immensely grateful to our peers who are running these amazing initiatives. At SEDSConnective, we thought – what about the umbrella group? That was the inception of Neurodivergence Acceptance Affirming Day or Neurodivergence Day.”



How to participate in #NeurodivergenceDay



To join in the celebrations, share your stories, thoughts and challenges using the official hashtags #NeurodivergenceDay, #ND, #NeurodivergenceAcceptanceAffirmingDay and #NAAD. Visit the SEDSConnective webpage https://www.SEDSConnective.org/neurodivergenceday.



“We can only shine the light on the matter when we all come together. Come, join us in celebrating the #NeurodivergenceDay on 11th March across social media and the digital realm,” SEDSConnective’s chairperson and founder, Jane Green MBE FCCT, adds.



About SEDSConnective



SEDSConnective is a voluntary- and user-led charity founded in 2018 in Sussex, United Kingdom, with now global reach. We provide voice and support for family, carers, and allied professionals with symptomatic hypermobility. We make sure to include everyone who has been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndromes (EDS), Hypermobility Spectrum Disorders (HSD), and pgJH/HSD (Paediatric Generalised Joint Hypermobility/HSD) plus associated conditions. We accept those who have symptoms with or without official diagnosis for neurodivergence (Autism, ADHD, Dyspraxia, Tourette’s, and more). Our charity provides advocacy, advice, peer-to-peer support, specialist activities, opportunities for involvement in research and avenues to develop their own advocacy specialisms.



For further information on the charity, please visit the website www.sedsconnective.org, or social media or X/Twitter (https://twitter.com/SEDSConnective) LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/sedsconnective/), or FaceBook (www.facebook.com/SEDSConnective/).



For media queries regarding SEDSConnective, please contact: sonal@SEDSConnective.org or +447376973688.