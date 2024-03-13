With new Netflix series 'The Gentlemen' taking the streaming world by storm, audiences find themselves captivated not only by the riveting storyline but also by the meticulous attention to detail in the wardrobe of its characters. Among them, Lady Sabrina, played by Joely Richardson, epitomises regal elegance, requiring the most luxurious wardrobe for a role steeped in British nobility.



The series delves into the intricate world of high society and aristocratic lineage, with a criminal twist, with Lady Sabrina's wardrobe serving as a testament to the commitment of the stylists in capturing the essence of British aristocracy. From the outset, every garment is carefully curated to reflect Lady Sabrina's esteemed status within the peerage, with a keen eye for tradition and luxury.



With luxurious accessories playing a crucial role in completing any regal look, costume designer LouLou Bontemps looked to traditional British brands including several key pieces from the Clare Haggas silk scarf collection.



Rich country heritage is at the heart of the brand, with a promise of immaculate craftsmanship, innovation and undisputed reliability, with each and every accessory entirely British designed and made. With Clare’s original artwork inspired by the picturesque landscapes of the British countryside that feature throughout the series: the subject of her pieces perfectly mirrors the heritage of the countryside setting.



With designs such as ‘Heads or Tails’: made up of some of Clare’s most famous game bird paintings; through to the impressive ‘Hold Your Horses’: a collection rearing stallions: each scarf chosen for the series exudes the sophistication and refinement required for a Duchess: the highest rank outside of the royal family. With shooting and equine pursuits deeply ingrained in the fabric of British heritage, it’s no wonder Clare’s pieces were the perfect match.



As audiences immerse themselves in the world of 'The Gentlemen,' they are transported to a realm where peerage, loyalty, and regal elegance reign supreme. Through Lady Sabrina's wardrobe, viewers are invited to marvel at the enduring allure of old money aesthetic - a bygone era of sophistication and refinement that continues to inspire and captivate audiences.



-ENDS-



Notes to the Editor



About the brand:



Clare Haggas is a luxury lifestyle brand, creating unique and high quality British Made silk accessories.



Founded in 2016 by British artist and designer Clare Haggas, each luxury accessory starts its life as a piece of original artwork.



Born from passion, creativity and adversity: Overcoming addiction has given Clare a new perspective on life, inspiring her to create designs that are full of joy and optimism.



"Every piece of artwork I create is a reflection of my journey to sobriety, with each piece representing a step towards a brighter future."



Each accessory begins as vivid and detailed artwork, lovingly developed over time. Clare adores using watercolour pencils and acrylic paint to compose her paintings, bringing a sense of adventure played out against a backdrop of the glorious British great outdoors.



Proudly British Made



Once each stunning design is finalised, it's then transferred onto the highest quality silks, hand-finished with hems rolled by a team of artisans in Worcestershire.



Committed to continual refinement of the brand, in 2023 Clare invested and developed a new printing process, and is the first brand in the UK producing double sided silk scarves.



For more information, visit Clare Haggas



Media contact:



Newsroom, Download images



Laura Stockley

laura@clarehaggas.com

laura@stockleyandturner.com

+44 (0) 7487 709253