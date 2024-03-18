Using pink as a neutral is the most fashionable way to colour-block with paint this spring bank holiday.

As the Bank Holiday weekend approaches, we’re already seeing search terms such as ‘home improvement and ‘renovation project’ trending upwards on Tik Tok*. The Easter break is the perfect time to try that neat home hack, finish those DIY jobs you’ve started or get stuck into a 24-hour decorating project.



Rebecca Snowden, Interior Style Advisor at Furniture And Choice commented:



“Whether you want to try that neat home hack everybody’s been talking about or get stuck into a DIY project to refresh your home – the bank holiday weekend is the perfect time to do it. What’s the quickest way to upgrade your interior on a budget? Paint! Not only is a paint makeover quick and easy to do, but you can also revamp your space within a budget.



All you need is masking tape, a spirit level, and a very steady hand. Colour-blocking with paint is an easy design technique that will elevate your living room. Choose two different colours and divide the walls horizontally. Make sure you let each coat dry before the next to ensure a neat line between the two shades. The split wall design makes your ceiling look taller but also makes a feature of the space where your furniture sits.



Using pink as a neutral is the most fashionable way to colour-block with paint this spring bank holiday. Plaster pink with its dusty grey undertone is trending - so combine it other warm neutral tones such as grey, charcoal or beige to add softness to your living room. You can also try this half-and-half paint effect in a child’s bedroom and get the children involved by letting them pick their favourite colours.



If you’re feeling really confident, why not immerse yourself in the latest fad for colour drenching. Colour drenching is a brave decorating style where you completely ‘drench’ your living space in a single paint colour. Yes – we mean drench! You can paint your walls, skirting, coving, architraves, radiators and even your doors and ceiling in the same shade. For a compact living room, settle for a neutral such as ivory or greige to maximise your space. The biggest advantage of painting floor to ceiling in the same tone is that it makes your room feel bigger. Colour drenching with neutrals also lends itself easily to a classic, monochrome look and highlights those gorgeous period features.



Not all of us have an entire room to work with for a DIY weekend. If you want to revive a single wall or unused corner in your home, why not use paint a bit more creatively? You could give your wall slats a colour upgrade, paint your media wall or experiment with shapes. Liven up a chill-out space with beanbags using wavy, colourful patterns or frame your sideboard to make a feature of it with a painted arch. You could even give the furniture itself an upcycle – try vamping up your sideboard in black to channel dramatic, Art Deco design.



Paint can quickly transform your interior into a magazine-worthy space. The important part is choosing the right colour for the right design idea and – from there - just let the colour do all the talking!”



For more ideas on creating a feature wall, read our article: https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/inspiration/10-living-room...



ENDS



* Data: #renovation – 27M views – up one position in last 7 days, #homeimprovement 14M views, up three positions in last 7 days and #renovationproject – 11M views – up five positions in the last 7 days and likely to trend up over the next 7 days



Source: Tik Tok Trend Discovery – 14/03/2024 - statistics correct at time of going to print.



Credit:



Rebecca Snowden, Interior Style Advisor

Furniture And Choice



Product Credit:



Product: Manhattan Aura Velvet 3 Seater Sofa

Product Price: 699.99 GBP

Product Link: https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/living-room-furniture/sofa...

Website: Furniture And Choice



For more information or to contact our PR team, please visit our Press Centre or e-mail press@furniturechoice.co.uk



About Furniture And Choice:



We’re a furniture company that helps you achieve stylish room ideas at feel-good prices. We back it up with free delivery, free returns, 0% finance, UK customer service and thousands of independent 5-star reviews.



Furniture without the fear. Keep on living with Furniture And Choice.



To find out more, visit https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/about-us/