LONDON, UK – March 14th,, 2024 – WCS, a leading provider of warehouse management solutions, has today announced substantial growth across global markets for its cutting-edge warehouse management platform, CSnx. It has grown new customer acquisition substantially over the last year globally , with the company seeing nearly 25% revenue growth year on year, and a 30% growth in its workforce.



This rapid growth reflects the surge in demand for warehouse management technology as evolving needs of businesses rise amidst the rapidly changing landscape of global commerce. As e-commerce continues to flourish and supply chain complexities intensify, companies are increasingly turning to advanced warehouse management solutions that seamlessly integrate - utilising automation, robotics and AI to further streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and meet rising customer expectations.



This growth underscores the trust and confidence placed in the company by a diverse range of industries, including Retail, Grocery, Wholesale, DIY, Manufacturing and Pharmaceutical. By delivering tangible results and driving operational excellence, WCS continues to solidify its position as a preferred partner for companies seeking to thrive in today's competitive landscape.



"As the demand for efficient warehouse management solutions continues to soar, we are thrilled to see WCS experiencing significant growth across global markets," said Joshila Makan, at WCS. "This expansion is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative, tailored solutions that enable our clients to stay ahead in an increasingly dynamic business environment."



WCS has emerged as a frontrunner in meeting these demands, offering innovative and scalable solutions through its Enterprise CSnx platform. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology and industry expertise, CSnx empowers businesses to optimise inventory management, improve order accuracy, and maximise warehouse productivity.



The company remains dedicated to driving value for its clients through ongoing investment in research and development, unparalleled customer support, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. With a steadfast focus on innovation and customer success, WCS is poised to continue its growth trajectory and meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.



With over 40 years’ heritage, WCS is a dedicated provider of comprehensive supply chain execution technology, services and solutions – ranging from warehouse management, billing, procurement through to voice, labour management, POD, asset management and analytics. The company’s flagship product, CSnx, is a next generation supply chain execution platform offering organisations easy to use, flexible, scalable and relevant out-of-the-box capability to automate and manage today’s complex omni-channel supply chain operations.

