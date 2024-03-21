Legal tech experts and senior decision makers come together in London for one day, under one roof at the longest standing legal tech event in the calendar.



The British Legal Technology Forum (BLTF) will return to London in two months. An estimated 1,300 visitors from the world of law, legal technology and IT security are expected to attend this year’s BLTF, which takes place at the Old Billingsgate in central London on 14th May 2024.



The full line-up of expert speakers for this year’s event is stronger than ever. The selection includes legal practice IT Directors, CIOs, Managing Partners, Regulatory Representatives, Government Officials, innovation and transformation leaders, technologists, academics, futurists, and security advisors, amongst many others.



The 2024 opening presentation will be delivered by Nigel Tranter, Chief Digital Officer at Orrick, who will delve into the five tenants of digital fluency and the need for firms to welcome adaptability whilst ensuring a solid foundation to ride the wave of ever changing invention and innovation.



A regulatory panel will follow to look to the future of AI and the regulatory responsibility of legaltech within the framework with input from Ian Jeffrey, CEO, Law Society and Richard Orpin, Director of Policy & Regulation, Legal Services Board chaired by Prof Richard Susskind OBE KC (Hon).



Libby Jackson MBE, Managing Partner – Digital and ALT Global, will kick off the afternoon Main Stage session.



The day would not be complete without focus on a hot topic impacting the technology sector, ‘Build, Buy, Both or Integrate.’ Speakers include Shawn Curran – Travers Smith, Joe Cohen – Charles Russell Speechlys and Jeremy Morris – Clyde & Co which is to be chaired by Jenifer Swallow. The panel will discuss future proofing for tomorrow and whether off-the-shelf tech can truly align with business processes and the needs of the business.



And, in what promises to be a popular and insightful session, Lounge Stage Chair, Christina Blacklaws, will facilitate a forward thinking panel discussion on Data Decision Making, AI Tooling, Hyper Productivity & Business Transformation – speakers include Amanda Chaboryk, Head of Legal Data and Systems, PwC, Aimee Greene, Data Extraction Specialist, PwC, and Nirbhay Sharma, Data Scientist, DLA Piper.



Later, will welcome Jo Owen and Nirupa Wikramanayake – Group CIO, Irwin Mitchell, for a practical conversational piece entitled ‘Transformation Decoded’ - The real-life lessons and more importantly; what does change actually look like and the reality that not everyone will welcome it with open arms. How collaboration across teams is key to be stronger together and the importance of making sustainability not just the by product of a project but rather, the end goal as well as much more!



In a panel discussion led by Legal IT Insider Editor, Caroline Hill, LegalTech trailblazers. Appropriately entitled ‘Fist Full of Dollars; The Truth Behind LLMs and Gen AI’ and delivered on the ‘Telstra’ FutureTech Stage, this stellar panel highlight three key pieces of the puzzle…The importance of stepping beyond automation, the need to up skill in order to meet demand and the window to the board, the truth on budget decisions.



Besides a stellar line up of legal IT speakers, this year’s event will feature a fireside chat with Keynote Speaker Louis Theroux, a genre-defining documentary presenter, best known for producing immersive documentaries that explore the controversial and complex aspects of the human condition. Louis will take to the stage to discuss the human Connection in the digital era, AI & technology shaping the future, bringing the next generation into technology, and much more!



In addition to advanced artificial intelligence and ongoing transformative disruption, this year’s BTLF presentations will debate a wide range of IT and Technology leadership issues relating to the use of technology in the legal sector and accelerated industry innovation. Topics to be discussed include Digital Innovation: Interconnecting Technology to Power Trust and Integrity, Using AI to Define Business Strategy and Growth, Why Transformation is Critical to The Business of Law and much more.



More than 70 leading solutions providers will also be on-site at the BLTF, demonstrating a wide range of technology-related products and services aimed at the legal market.



Commenting on the final speaker line-up for BLTF 2024, Frances Anderson, Netlaw Media’s CEO, says: “The distinction between mere buzz and actual progress in smart technology is unmistakable, as it transforms our environment. Navigating the complexities of today's legal and economic milieu presents considerable ambiguity,” Anderson remarks. “Pioneering operational methods are now paramount in corporate strategy, and with the widespread debut of GenAI, it has captivated the legal sector. The focus is on assimilating this technological evolution into existing systems while maintaining data integrity, ensuring ethical practices, and securing companies' longevity, all the while enhancing skills to satisfy the growing needs of the firm and client.”



This is a message that many of the event’s speakers will be sending out to more than 1,300 BLTF attendees, across each of event’s five presentation stages.



The British Legal Technology Forum 2024 is Europe’s Leading Legal IT Forum.



To keep up to date with the latest news, follow @netlawmedia @ LegalTechNLM on Twitter or visit www.britishlegalitforum.com.