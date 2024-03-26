Mauve’s warm, earthy qualities ground the room while also adding a hint of chic playfulness thanks to its sweet pastel vibe

Renowned interior designers Kathryn M Ireland and Jake Arnold predicted 'romantic mauve' as the colour of the year to come* - and they were right! Nestled between pink and violet, mauve makes a colourful style statement but it’s also a lesson in subtlety. Pink has had its moment, now it's time for its softer sister to shine.



Rebecca Snowden, Interior Style Advisor at Furniture And Choice commented:



"A love of everything pink, chic and utterly romantic is making a comeback in 2024 and taking over our living rooms, bedrooms and even our kitchens. The colour mauve and other pastels such as lavender and lilac herald a distinct return to femininity in interior design.



You might have heard of Girlcore which went viral with over 190.7 million views on TikTok last year. Girlcore is all about nostalgia mixed with femininity and perhaps even a sprinkling of retro kitsch here and there. Mauve’s comeback signals a return to a 90s-inspired colour palette - think lots of purple or pinks that make you nostalgic for Monica’s apartment in Friends. Colours from an era associated with cosiness bring cheer to the home but also a hint of individuality.



Unlike bright, hot pink riding on the wave of Barbiecore fame, mauve’s softness is where its best qualities lie. Mauve is seen as the in-between pick for dusty earth tones like beige, brown or different shades of grey. Pairing mauve with neutrals also gives it a natural quality and ties it to the biophilic trend which shows no signs of going away.



Besides earth tones, mauve also works well with light neutrals such as champagne, ivory and taupe. It brings a fresh spin to this palette which is often used for formal or classic interiors - especially if you want to make your space feel more grown up! Mauve’s warm, earthy qualities ground the room while also adding a hint of chic playfulness thanks to its sweet pastel vibe.



Mauve’s dusty undertone creates a cocoon-like feel that we get from earth tones making it an ideal pick for colour drenching. This hot trend of the moment where everything is in one colour will make your space feel super cosy and accentuate mauve’s uplifting traits. If you want to create a living room that feels powerful but still retains a sense of playfulness, then timeless mauve is perfect to help you express your feminine side."



For more ideas on using pink in your home, read our article 'The Ultimate Guide to Pink Living Rooms': https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/inspiration/the-ultimate-g...



*British Vogue Magazine 13th January 2023



ENDS



For more information or to contact our PR team, please visit our Press Centre or e-mail press@furniturechoice.co.uk



Credit:



Rebecca Snowden, Interior Style Advisor

Furniture And Choice



Product Credit:



Product: Hampton Ivory Plush 3 Seater Sofa

Product Price: 849.99 GBP

Product Link: https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/living-room-furniture/sofa...

Website: Furniture And Choice



About Furniture And Choice:



We’re a furniture company that helps you achieve stylish room ideas at feel-good prices. We back it up with free delivery, free returns, 0% finance, UK customer service and thousands of independent 5-star reviews.



Furniture without the fear. Keep on living with Furniture And Choice.



To find out more, visit https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/about-us/