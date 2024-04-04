Global trusted leader iStorage launches 24TB hardware encrypted desktop drive.



(London, April 2024), iStorage, renowned worldwide as the foremost authority in hardware-encrypted portable data storage and cloud encryption solutions, unveiled their latest innovation. Celebrated for their user-friendly PIN-protected devices and unparalleled security measures, iStorage consistently leads the industry by years. Now, they have once again pushed boundaries with the introduction of a groundbreaking 24TB drive.



Since its debut, the diskAshur DT2 has established itself as the benchmark, being the premier PIN-protected, hardware-encrypted HDD worldwide. It boasts a pioneering secure microprocessor, certified to Common Criteria EAL5+ standards, endorsed by government accreditation schemes such as NCSC CPA, FIPS 140-2 Level 3, NLNCSA BSPA and NATO Restricted. Additionally, it offers an expansive storage capacity of up to 24TB.



iStorage drives are utilised globally in different sectors, including government, finance, healthcare, media, and more. The escalating sophistication of cyber-attacks leaves every company vulnerable, regardless of its size or prominence. Invest in peace of mind and top tier security with the iStorage diskAshur DT2.



For more information about the iStorage diskAshur DT2 24TB, please visit istorage-uk.com or contact the Press team below.



About iStorage: iStorage is the global trusted leader in portable secure data storage devices.



For further information, please contact:

Asha Hanley

Press and Digital Marketing Strategist

iStorage Limited

press@istorage-uk.com

T: +44 (0)20 8991 6260