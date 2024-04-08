APL Media is pleased to announce the release of the ASTA Worldwide Destination Guide 2024/25, a publication for the American Society of Travel Advisors. The guide is an invaluable reference resource, widely embraced by the US travel industry, and is packed full of useful member and travel industry information.



The ASTA Worldwide Destination Guide provides travel industry professionals with a handy reference guide that can be used throughout the year. It provides comprehensive country-by-country listings complete with maps, which outline key information such as currencies, transportation, weather, local attractions, cultural essentials, vaccinations and visa details. The guide also features US state profiles, travel industry insights and useful company information. Advisors selling a destination can find all the information they need to do so confidently and accurately.



The publication also contains a variety of in-depth features that explore both larger territories and specific destinations, sharing key attractions and industry insights. Whether clients are keen to take a road trip across the US, dive into the Caribbean, spend a weekend in Rome or dine in Türkiye, the ASTA Worldwide Destination Guide will have the information required to inspire their trip.



Zane Kerby, ASTA president and CEO, says: “Whether you’re an international agency, tour operator, U.S.-based consortium, travel agency, host agency, independent agent or supplier, the ASTA Worldwide Destination Guide is an excellent business tool that can be used to find credible ASTA members. We hope you’ll use it to connect to members who can help grow your business.”



Matthew Midworth, Commercial Director at APL Media, says: "We're very proud to continually provide the US travel sector with a tool as useful as the ASTA Worldwide Destination Guide, ensuring advisors can offer their clients interesting and up-to-date information about their chosen destinations."



The ASTA Worldwide Destination Guide reaches 55,000 of the most influential members of the US travel industry. Around 80% of United States’ travel agency sales are represented by ASTA members, which span 120 countries around the globe. ASTA has 7,500 member companies representing more than 90,000 travel professionals.



View a sample of the ASTA Worldwide Destination Guide 2024/25



Notes:



APL Media produces the annual ASTA Worldwide Destination Guide for ASTA. APL Media creates multi-channel content for consumer and trade audiences, primarily in the travel and lifestyle sector. This includes the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK) magazine, as well as Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) and a series of lifestyle guides, apps and digital campaigns for national broadsheets. aplmedia.co.uk



ASTA was founded in 1931 as the American Steamship and Tourist Agent’s Association and is the largest association of travel professionals in the world today. Members include travel agents, tour operators and support services right across the spectrum, from small family-owned businesses to the largest tour operators. asta.org



Contact:



Beth Finney, editor, ASTA Worldwide Destination Guide



T: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906



E: beth.finney@aplmedia.co.uk





Matthew Midworth, commercial director



Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 7386



E: matthew.midworth@aplmedia.co.uk