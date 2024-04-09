The TCM Group has made its multi-award winning Resolution Framework available free of charge in a bid to help organisations revolutionise the way they deal with complex and serious workplace issues.



The BBC, Burberry, TSB and Aviva are just a few of the hundreds of employers who have already replaced their traditional grievance, bullying and harassment and performance management procedures with the more values-driven, people-centred approach offered by the Resolution Framework.



The framework emphasizes early resolution of workplace conflict, complaints and concerns, using restorative approaches such as informal dialogue, facilitated conversations and mediation. It is a progressive and fully legally compliant approach, which helps organisations resolve their issues compassionately and collaboratively, while still retaining the ability to take more serious action, up to and including dismissal, in the rare cases where this is necessary.



TCM CEO David Liddle, who masterminded the approach based on his 30 years experience of conflict resolution, believes it is a game-changing system, which is pivotal to helping organisations achieve inclusive, high performing workplace cultures where employees are able to be the best possible versions of themselves.



“Traditional HR policies for dealing with conflict do nothing but propagate blame, shame, division, confrontation, destruction, fear, loss, stress, anxiety, trauma and suspicion,” he said. “These damaging and divisive policies purport to resolve issues at work, but in fact make them much, much worse. They are broken and are no longer fit for purpose in the rapidly changing, modern-day workplace.”



The Resolution Framework is a highly effective alternative because:

• It promotes the constructive resolution of concerns, conduct, complaints, and conflicts as close to source as possible.



• It reduces the risk of costly employment tribunals and litigation by providing a robust and legally compliant system for resolving issues at work.



• It reduces the time, stress and financial resources which are commonly associated with the traditional HR policies and procedures.



• It brings all key stakeholders (HR, management, unions, employee representatives) together in a multi-disciplinary Resolution Centre, allowing organisations to take a predictive and pro-active approach to conflict resolution.



• It reduces reliance on retributive justice (blame, shame and punishment) and encourages a restorative, transformative approach.



• It helps organisations build a world leading Employee Value Proposition, by actively seeking feedback from employees and managers who use the Resolution Framework, and by engaging in ongoing review and evaluation.



• It provides an objective, consistent and fair process for establishing the most appropriate route to resolution in each individual case, using an innovative Resolution Triage system.



• It offers a wide range of remedies, in each case including greater emphasis on early resolution, coaching, facilitated conversations, and mediation.



“We have taken the unusual step of making this valuable and profitable framework available for free to support our mission of revolutionizing the way organisations deal with the conflict that is leading to toxic workplace environments and disrupting efforts to innovate and compete,” said David Liddle.



“Our aim is to see as many companies as possible adopting the Resolution Framework, so that they can achieve the happy, healthy and harmonious workplaces they need to succeed in today’s challenging environments.”



You can request your copy of the Resolution Framework here: https://lnkd.in/ez4E6WBn



For more information contact: rebecca@griffithshuntpr.com



Notes to Editors



About David Liddle

David Liddle is founding President of the People and Culture Association (PCA) author and speaker.



He is CEO and chief consultant at The TCM Group and author of Managing Conflict|Kogan Page 2nd Edition and Transformational Culture.