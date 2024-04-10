Caitlin Allan is a contender for both a Prolific North Champion and North West Family Business Award





A DIGITAL marketing expert who has continued to mentor new recruits while dedicating herself to a new role has impressed judges for two prestigious awards.



Caitlin Allan is among the candidates for ‘Rising Star of the Year’ at the Prolific North Champions Awards as well as being a potential ‘Employee of the Year’ at the North West Family Business Awards.



The winners of both prizes will be announced next month.



“I had no idea I’d been put forward,” said Caitlin, acting digital lead at Aqueous Digital.



“It was a huge surprise, but it feels great to know the team believed I was worthy of an application – let alone making the shortlist!”



Caitlin, who lives in Stockton Heath, joined the family-run agency as a digital marketing assistant in 2018.



She has been pivotal to the company’s ongoing success ever since, and was promoted to her current role – in which she heads a team of Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) specialists that serves a growing customer base -at the turn of the year.



She said: “Since being given the opportunity to become acting digital lead, I’ve had to adapt very quickly and take on new responsibilities.



“I don’t think I could do the job without the genuine respect I feel for everybody that I work with.



“I treat their problems as if they’re my own, and take great pride in helping them out wherever I can.



“To win either award would be a huge honour, but to be honest being nominated is enough for me because it’s great to know that my colleagues and the judges have noticed the value in what I work hard to achieve every day.”



The recipients of both awards will be decided by a combination of judges’ scores and a public poll.



You can cast a vote in support of Caitlin’s nomination here:

• Prolific North Champions Awards (Voting closes on April 12)

• North West Family Business Awards (Voting closes on May 7)



Paula Robinson, Aqueous Digital’s operations director, is a finalist in the ‘Leader of the Year’ category.



Emma Guy, Chief Commercial Officer at Aqueous Digital, said:



"When we needed somebody to step into the role of digital lead, we had no hesitation in identifying Caitlin.



"She sets an example for others to follow, and is able to share her know-how with less experienced colleagues in a clear and measured way which I know is appreciated.



"We think she's done a brilliant job, and it's always uplifting when those looking in from the outside - in this case judges acting on behalf of the respective awards organisers - agree with that assessment.



"Whatever happens next, Caitlin should feel proud that she's been recognised in categories that I'm certain will have attracted a high number of entries."



About Aqueous Digital



Aqueous Digital is an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Sutton Weaver, Cheshire.



It specialises in organic and paid internet search, website content strategy, and reputation management for high-net-worth individuals.



Alongside Caitlin, the agency has been shortlisted in the ‘Business Services (B2B)’ and ‘Community Impact (Large)’ categories at the North West Family Business Awards.



To find out more, visit aqueous-digital.co.uk





About the Prolific North Champions Awards



The Prolific North Champions Awards recognise the organisations, teams and individuals putting the North of England on the map in the creative and digital sectors.



The 2024 awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 9 at The Point, Emirates Old Trafford.



To see a full list of finalists, visit Prolific North Champions Awards



About the North West Family Business Awards



The North West Family Business Awards are organised and run by The Family Business Community and provide an opportunity for family businesses from across the region to celebrate their achievements.



The 2024 awards ceremony will be held on Friday May 10, at Bolton Football Stadium.



To see a full list of finalists, visit North West Family Business Awards