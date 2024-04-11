Two senior team members who have dedicated 25 years of their lives to working at Hull and Scunthorpe-based IT and software provider, HBP Systems, have been honoured for their service.



Tony Pearson, The HBP Group's Chief Service Delivery Officer, and Steph Pogson, Senior Solutions Consultant, have been presented with a Disney cruise as their long-service award, to be enjoyed as a family.



The “dedicated and passionate” employees began their journeys in 1998 in the firm's support and finance teams, quickly becoming integral parts of the team, before working their way up to their senior positions.



Tony and Steph have not only grown together in their careers at the firm but alongside one another in their personal lives over the last 17 years; Tony and Steph are set to be married this year and welcomed their first child together in 2022.



Tony said of the achievement: "25 years feels like a blink of an eye! It's been an incredible journey here at HBP Systems. I'm incredibly proud to have been a part of this company's growth and success and I'm so grateful for the supportive and positive work environment we have here. There's no place I'd rather be and I can't wait to see what the next chapter holds for us all. This Disney cruise trip is a fantastic way to celebrate that teamwork and create some lasting memories with my family."



Steph said: "Working alongside my fantastic colleagues, many of whom have become close friends, for the past 25 years has been an absolute joy. I'm so thankful for the opportunities HBP Systems has given us. The Disney cruise is an incredible surprise, and it truly shows the company's appreciation for its employees. We're so excited to spend this magical trip together as a family."



As recognition of the firm's commitment to making HBP Systems a fantastic place to work, they have been officially accredited twice, in as many years by Best Companies™. Long service awards are part of their substantial benefits package, which includes hybrid and flexible working, private healthcare, staff discounts, increased holiday allowance and extended parental leave, as well as free food, training and development plans and more.



Joanne Partridge, The HBP Group's CEO, said "It's not often people get to celebrate such a significant milestone in their careers, but we are absolutely delighted to be celebrating 25 years of service with Tony and Steph.



They have both helped shape The HBP Group into the business that we see today, each playing a pivotal part in providing excellent service, always developing their knowledge and constantly striving to better themselves in their roles."



Joanne continued: "We are so proud to have such esteemed colleagues and in recognition of their hard work and dedication, they'll be enjoying a Disney cruise on behalf of the business."



