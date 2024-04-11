Video production company Eight Engines and marketing partners Aqueous Digital are European Search Awards finalists.



CREATIVES who make attention-grabbing videos are now easier to find online by customers nearby thanks to a transformational marketing campaign.



The profile of Eight Engines, an innovative production company that makes films for adverts, events, and social media, is higher than ever, as a result of its collaboration with Aqueous Digital.



Their outstanding success has persuaded the judges for this year’s European Search Awards to shortlist the duo in the best local SEO campaign category.



"To be nominated is a fantastic cherry on the cake for us,” said Jack Leigh, a director at Manchester-based Eight Engines.



“It’s been a long process to establish and develop our digital presence so we can compete with perhaps better-known rivals in the local market place.”



Eight Engines is at the forefront of film and video production in the north of England, creating captivating content that resonates with audiences globally.



It was founded originally to produce television dramas for the BBC, but more recently has expanded its offer to include video content production for clients ranging from huge household names through to SME’s and public sector bodies.



To reflect its evolution and growth, the company has recently refreshed its brand and launched a new website with the support of Aqueous Digital and Manchester web design agency Riot & Rebel.



Jonathan Guy, managing director at Aqueous Digital, said: “To have reached the finals of such a prestigious international award with our customer Eight Engines is a fantastic endorsement for the team.



“Our partnership has demonstrated how, even in a competitive environment, results can be achieved with no gimmicks or quick fixes – just a robust digital marketing plan that works.



“It’s also reassuring to know that our no-compromise approach to SEO is one that is recognised and championed by the digital marketing sector.”



A long-term partnership between the agencies that began five years ago continues to bear fruit.



Leigh added: “Aqueous is the most dependable partner we have in business; the team is always there to support us on our journey, and it's massively paid off - we're getting a constant stream of fantastically interesting leads through the website.



“We couldn't be happier; plus, we now rank higher on search engines than a large production company in Manchester that once turned me down for a runner position, so it's a win-win for me!"



The European Search Awards celebrate the best in search, pay-per-click (PPC) and content marketing across Europe, showcasing exceptional talent, creativity, and innovation in the marketing industry.



Category winners for the 2024 edition will be revealed during a prestigious ceremony in Prague on May 23.



---



Further information



View all the finalist of The European Search Awards 2024 and find out more about the awards here: https://www.europeansearchawards.com/



For more information about Eight Engines, please visit https://www.eightengines.com



For more information about Aqueous Digital, please visit https://www.aqueous-digital.co.uk



For more information about web design agency Riot & Rebel visit: https://www.riotandrebel.com