Get Radiant, Blemish-Free Skin with Ella & Jo Clear Skin!
Radiate with confidence and say goodbye to pesky breakouts and acne! Ella & Jo Cosmetics is thrilled to introduce its latest masterpiece: Clear Skin AHA & BHA Clarifying Liquid, your new go-to solution to help achieve that radiant, blemish-free complexion you've always dreamed of.
A powerful, skin-loving elixir packed with the perfect blend of Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) and Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs). Whether you breakout monthly in those key hormonal areas or, underlying congestion is something you battle with on the daily - you are not alone.
This potent formulation features powerhouse ingredients such as Salicylic Acid and Lactic Acid for instant and long-term results, as well as Vitamin B5 & Glycerine that exfoliate, reduce sebum and calm inflammation. This leave on clarifying liquid is your secret weapon for achieving clearer, smoother, and more radiant skin.
Why Clear Skin is Amazing?
Banish Blemishes: Embrace a brighter, blemish-free future with Ella & Jo Clear Skin. Clear Skin boasts 2% Salicylic Acid to gently exfoliate and reduce sebum, Witch Hazel Extract to calm inflammation, and Willow Bark Extract to reduce excess oil. The combination of AHAs and BHAs gently exfoliates your skin, unclogs pores, and removes dead skin cells, effectively preventing and treating acne.
Smoother Texture: Experience the velvety softness of your skin with regular use. Ella & Jo's Clarifying Liquid results in a smoother, more supple complexion.
Fades Scars & Hyperpigmentation: Watch as scars and dark spots fade away, revealing a more even-toned complexion. The AHA component helps reduce the appearance of imperfections, leaving you with smoother, clearer skin.
Radiant Glow: Unlock a luminous, youthful radiance! This magical liquid enhances your skin's natural luminosity by promoting cell turnover, giving you that enviable, lit-from-within glow.
Minimise Pores: Marvel at the reduced appearance of your pores. BHAs work their magic by deep cleaning your pores, leaving them refined and less noticeable.
Hydration Boost: Unlike harsh toners, this formulation is alcohol-free, ensuring your skin remains hydrated and comfortable.
How to Use Clear Skin?
Gentle enough to be used daily this treatment lotion is a super addition to any skincare routine. Use after cleansing as part of your morning and evening skincare routine followed by your hydrating hyaluronic serum and day or night moisturiser.
Your journey to clearer more radiant skin starts here....
Step 1: Cleanse with the Ella & Jo Melt the Day Away Cleansing Balm for 60 seconds and remove using a damp microfibre mitt.
Step 2: This is where the magic happens. Using a cotton pad, pour Clear Skin Clarifying Liquid and apply it directly to targeted areas or the entire face, neck, and chest.
Step 3: Apply 2-3 pumps of the Ella & Jo Hydrating Hyaluronic Serum to the face, neck, and chest. Niacinamide will help with breakouts and uneven skin tone.
Step 4: Moisturise in the morning with the Ella & Jo Plump & Protect Day Cream and in the evening with the Ella & Jo Relax & Renew Night Cream, both infused with hydrating and skin-loving ingredients to support the skin barrier.
Expect noticeable improvements in texture, tone, and clarity within just a few weeks of use.
Ella & Jo Clear Skin AHA & BHA Clarifying Liquid £30, available to purchase at www.ellaandjo.co.uk
ENDS
Key product information to note
Clear Skin is suitable for anyone aged 12 and over dealing with oily skin, blackheads, whiteheads, congestion, keratosis pilaris (chicken skin), and back breakouts. However, it's not recommended for individuals with super-sensitive skin or those on dermatologist skincare routines with high-level oral medication. Pregnant individuals should avoid using high amounts of salicylic acid.
About Ella & Jo Skincare
Created by Makeup Artist, Charlene Flanagan, and Skin Therapist, Niamh Ryan, the skincare brand Ella & Jo Cosmetics came to life in Ireland 2017 with the co-founders noticing a gap in the market for functional and fun products that made the everyday lives of women easier, whilst delivering amazing results. Ella & Jo promote self-care and empowerment to women by creating impactful and innovative products that save time and effort and help women to feel better about themselves.
All Ella & Jo products are Vegan, Cruelty Free and safe to use during pregnancy and breastfeeding.
www.ellaandjo.co.uk
