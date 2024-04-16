With years of expertise behind it, Forterro is well placed as the partner of choice for customers on their digital transformation journey.

London, UK, 16 April 2024 – Forterro, the European provider of ERP software solutions to the industrial mid-market, today announced the appointment of Andrew Foster as its new vice president of sales for northern Europe.



Foster joins Forterro from Bentley Systems, where he led a team responsible for some of the company’s largest accounts, both globally and within northern Europe. Prior to that he held several leadership roles with manufacturing and construction software specialists, Symetri (previously Excitech Ltd).



Forterro helps businesses operating in manufacturing, warehousing, wholesale and retail to accelerate growth and compete more effectively. Its digital solutions automate workflows and processes to provide better visibility and control of production or supply chain operations.



In his new role, Andrew will lead an experienced sales team across the UK and Sweden, driving growth and helping customers navigate and succeed with digital transformation.



“I’m incredibly excited to be joining the team here at Forterro,” said Foster. “With years of expertise behind it, Forterro is well placed as the partner of choice for customers on their digital transformation journey. I’m looking forward to contributing to our customers’ success and helping Forterro continue on its upward trajectory.”



Over the past decade, Forterro has grown from a provider of on-premise ERP solutions in the Nordics to a multi-product, pan-European company with a focus on cloud. This growth has been achieved organically and through the acquisition of category-leading software. In northern Europe, products within its portfolio include 123Insight, Garp, Jeeves ERP and Orderwise.



Last year, Forterro saw an increase in customers moving their on-premise ERP applications to the cloud – a trend the company expects to see continue in 2024 as more customers seek to benefit from a cloud environment.



“Forterro is transforming from a collection of acquired businesses into one unified organisation, combining its resources and accelerating its investment in cloud,” said Steve Fearon, President, Northern Europe, Forterro. “Andrew will unite the sales teams across the region and help us meet the demand from customers looking to strengthen their operations. We are delighted to have him onboard.”



About Forterro®



Founded in 2012, Forterro has grown to become a category leader in industrial software – with strongholds in Europe’s top production economies, as well as regional service hubs and development centres around the world. From more than 40 office locations, over 1,600 employees provide and support software for more than 13,000 industrial businesses. Its products are deeply rooted in the demands of their local geography, and each is designed to strengthen and accelerate customers’ ability to operate efficiently and compete effectively.



