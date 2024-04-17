LONDON, 17th April 2024 – This month’s Innovators & Disruptors of the Middle East campaign is proud to present a revolutionary force in the hospitality industry - Matbakhi. The groundbreaking film documenting the company’s innovative practices is featured on both Khaleej Times and Acumen Stories.



This cinematic journey, produced by Acumen Media, explores the cutting-edge advancements shaping the Middle Eastern business market, with Matbakhi at the forefront of digital innovation in dining.



Matbakhi's ethos centres on delivering hyper-localised dining experiences while integrating technology with culinary excellence. By expanding into new territories and forging strategic partnerships with hotels, Matbakhi is revolutionising the guest experience with a comprehensive 360-degree approach.



"We are thrilled to document the work of corporations who are disrupting a prospering Middle Eastern business landscape" states Paolo Emilio Zanini, Acumen Media CEO. "Acumen Media’s commitment to innovation drives us to continually push boundaries and redefine what it takes to succeed in a dynamic market through the power of visual storytelling".



Acumen utilises its state of the art production facilities to tell Matbakhi’s unique story, documenting the company’s foundation and rise to success. Through strategic collaborations with hotels, Matbakhi is enhancing delivery times and augmenting customer satisfaction. The Innovators & Disruptors campaign proudly showcases businesses that are pioneering within their own fields, encouraging other companies to follow in their footsteps.



The Innovators and Disruptors of the Middle East campaign showcases the unwavering dedication of businesses to innovation and how they can be catalysts for change. The films within this cutting-edge series have the power to set new industry standards on an international scale.



About Acumen Media:

Acumen is an international video publisher, utilising film as a medium to communicate the stories of the world’s biggest businesses to drive global development. Based in London, Frankfurt, New York and Berlin, Acumen has over 100 employees and through the power of visual storytelling, it generates narratives that connect people, amplify voices and inspire action.



