Following a competitive pitch, Brandnation has been appointed by MandM, the online retailer specialising in discounted premium fashion, sports and outdoor brands, to activate an integrated consumer PR and digital PR programme.



MandM merges style with affordability, offering a wide selection of leading fashion, sports and outdoor brands at unbeatable prices while catering to the whole family. With discounts of up to 65% less than RRP, MandM presents a diverse range of the biggest brands from wardrobe staples to performance-driven sportswear.



Brandnation’s brief includes raising awareness of the brand, its proposition and community initiatives through consumer and digital PR. Brandnation will also plan and execute a series of events, including one to create a buzz around MandM’s new office takeover of Hereford Old Market’s former Debenhams store.



Of the appointment, Tom Goode, Customer and Ecommerce Director at MandM says, “Just like our customers, we are always hunting for a bargain and are committed to delivering the biggest brands at the lowest prices you’ll find. We currently stock over 150 brands, ranging from big household names to up-and-coming labels, ensuring that we have something for every member of the family. Of the agencies we approached, Brandnation not only understood and aligned with our values, but stood out as having the specialist skills and experience we were looking for to drive awareness of the MandM brand and proposition by bringing campaigns to life through a successful PR programme.”



Brandnation’s Managing Director, Mary Killingworth, says, “MandM is a great addition to our ever-growing portfolio of diverse brands. Our expertise within a variety of industries, including sports and outdoor wear, means that we’re ready to hit the ground running with a high impact consumer and digital PR programme to raise brand awareness. With prices across the board soaring, MandM really stands out due to its commitment to deliver high quality, premium style at the lowest possible prices.”



About MandM

Big brands, Low Prices, Direct to You.

MandM is all about big brands, at low prices across fashion, outdoor and sportswear for men, women, and children. MandM has non-stop deals on over 300 big brands, always up to 65% less than RRP. All year round.

mandmdirect.com





About Brandnation:

Brandnation is an award-winning integrated creative marketing and communications agency based in London. It channels purpose, culture, and performance to build creative communications designed for life. Partnering with some of the biggest and brightest brands in the world, the agency’s award-winning services include PR, influencer marketing, social media, creative brand campaigns and performance marketing. Its Creativity. Multiplied.

philosophy enables brands to upgrade their marketing communications by fusing creativity with intelligent cross-channel integration.

www.brandnation.co.uk



