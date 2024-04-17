Global lingerie and swimwear retailer Pour Moi will be launching an edited lingerie range on M&S’ ‘Brands at M&S’ online platform on Wednesday 25th October. Pour Moi is looking forward to welcoming new customers to the brand.



Since its launch, 18 years ago, Pour Moi has found great success designing showstopping products for every body - lingerie that not only fits and flatters but offers comfort and glamour. This really is a full circle moment for Pour Moi founder and CEO, Michael Thomson. Having worked for Marks & Spencer for several years in their lingerie department, it sparked a passion for building his own company, and therefore establishing the Pour Moi brand.



Speaking of this next step for the business, Michael says - “I am beyond thrilled to be bringing Pour Moi's premium lingerie to Marks & Spencer. Having started my career in the lingerie departments at M&S, this feels like a real full circle moment for me. I started Pour Moi with a mission to empower women with confidence and comfort, providing lingerie that is accessible and inclusive to all - something that M&S embodies.”



Key lines that will feature on Brands at M&S platform on M&S.com will include; Pour Moi’s best-selling St Tropez Full Cup Bra in core colours as well as the new seasonal purple and blue colourway. A style that has sold over 1 million units since its launch in 2005. Having received over 900 5 star reviews on Pour Moi’s site, it’s no secret that this bra is a favourite amongst Pour Moi’s customers. Other key styles include the Sofia Embroidered Side Support Bra in multiple colours, Pour Moi’s iconic Romance Moulded Push Up Bra in Black and the Amour Luxe Lace Chemise.







Early next year, Pour Moi will launch additional lingerie lines followed by bestselling swimwear and beachwear ranges.







Nishi Mahajan, Director of Third-party Brands at M&S commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Pour Moi to our Brands at M&S platform – which is now home to over 60 carefully curated partners. We know our customers come to us for lingerie, so we’re excited to grow our leading market share, welcoming more of our customer’s favourite brands to complement the strength of our core offer.”







The launch marks a bumper year for Pour Moi, who earlier this year, launched the Own Your Confidence campaign, fronted by Spice Girl Melanie Brown MBE. Pour Moi is also opening a new store in Leeds in early November to add to their existing two stores in Chester.







About Pour Moi:



Pour Moi champions inclusivity with sizing from A-J Cup, believing that every body deserves to feel confident and sexy in their own skin, no matter their age, size or shape. All Pour Moi’s products are designed with every body in mind, ensuring they are confident and supported, knowing they have found the perfect fit.



www.pourmoi.co.uk







About Brandnation:



Brandnation is an award-winning integrated creative marketing and communications agency based in London. It channels purpose, culture, and performance to build creative communications designed for life. Partnering with some of the biggest and brightest brands in the world, the agency’s award-winning services include PR, influencer marketing, social media, creative brand campaigns and performance marketing. Its Creativity. Multiplied. philosophy enables brands to upgrade their marketing communications by fusing creativity with intelligent cross-channel integration.

www.brandnation.co.uk







